Advances TAO's International Growth Strategy by Strengthening Global Delivery Capabilities in Europe

Expands Combined Company's Capabilities in Automotive, Industrial, Telecom and Aerospace Software Engineering Sectors

TAO Digital Solutions Inc. ("TAO"), a leading provider of outcome-driven technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Software Competitiveness International ("SCI"), a leading provider of advanced software engineering and ICT services. The acquisition significantly strengthens TAO's European market presence while also enhancing its capabilities in automotive, industrial, telecommunication and aerospace software engineering.

By combining TAO's AI-driven transformation expertise with SCI's 15 years of specialized software development experience across Central Europe, the acquisition will create a broader global technology services organization with deeper industry-specific capabilities and a dedicated presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

European Expansion Supports International Growth Strategy

The acquisition encompasses both SCI S.A. in Athens, Greece and SCI GMBH in Darmstadt, Germany, establishing TAO's presence in two key European markets, including one of the most automotive-rich regions of Germany.

"TAO's acquisition of SCI not only significantly accelerates our European market strategy by adding established operations in Greece and Germany, but it also deepens our customer base with new relationships in both markets," said Rajkumar Velagapudi, Founder and CEO of TAO Digital Solutions. "SCI's reputation for software engineering excellence and its impressive track record in the automotive, industrial, telecommunication and aerospace industries perfectly complement our AI-driven transformation capabilities. We are excited to have the SCI team joining TAO and look forward to working collaboratively together to bring our customers the technologies, services and solutions they need to thrive in this digital era."

The combined organization will maintain SCI's offices in Athens and Darmstadt, which will further expand TAO's current global delivery capabilities across Australia, Canada, India, Taiwan and the United States.

Enhanced Capabilities and Differentiation for Customers

SCI complements TAO's distinctive approach to digital transformation, which combines proprietary AI models with industry-specific solution accelerators. SCI also adds to TAO's unique capabilities in regulated environments where reliability is paramount, and further distinguishes TAO's ability to deliver measurable business outcomes through agile delivery models, API-driven architectures and intelligent automation.

"By joining forces with TAO, we're creating an organization that combines world-class AI innovation with rigorous software engineering," said Dr. Zoi-Tzoanna Ekaterinidi, Founder and CEO of SCI, who will join TAO's leadership team. "With this combination, our existing customers across Europe will benefit from access to TAO's broader digital transformation capabilities, while our team continues to provide deep expertise in building mission-critical applications for global markets."

The acquisition reinforces TAO's position as a rapidly growing global technology services provider, further strengthening its ability to deliver innovative solutions at the intersection of software engineering excellence and advanced AI capabilities.

About TAO Digital Solutions

TAO Digital Solutions empowers businesses to excel in the digital era through innovative technology and AI-driven services and solutions. TAO's comprehensive portfolio includes product engineering, data monetization services, cybersecurity, cloud services, and payment solutions. Guided by its principles of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization, TAO's global team of 3,500+ experts identify opportunities and delivers transformative solutions across Automotive, Technology, Media, Financial, Healthcare, and Telecommunication industries. For additional details, please visit www.taodigitalsolutions.com.

About SCI

Founded in 2010, Software Competitiveness International S.A. (SCI) is a leading provider of advanced software engineering and ICT services, specializing in high-quality, customized solutions for safety-critical and quality-demanding markets. With a strong focus on software research and development, SCI delivers end-to-end services across the entire software lifecycle, including architecture, design, development, testing, and maintenance. SCI's commitment to excellence is reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications from TÜV AUSTRIA HELLAS, as well as its TISAX Level 3 assessment and Automotive Spice V3.1 CL3 maturity. In recognition of its innovative approach and global reach, SCI was awarded the Gold Award for Top Export Company in HR and Top Services Export Company at the Greek Exports Awards 2024. For more information, visit www.softcom-int.com.

