Innovation Agritech Group (IAG) is a UK firm listed on the JP Jenkins share-matching platform. IAG is a technology provider in the global market for vertical farming using its patented modular aeroponic technology. This technology enables high-yield production of specific crops in closed and highly controlled environments, significantly reducing water usage, while producing high-quality goods close to their endpoint of consumption. The company is also collaborating with leading UK universities and research institutions and exploring non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals. IAG is now actively seeking new end-user clients, with regions like the Middle East identified as a key target market.

