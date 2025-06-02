Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) ("Magma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Daniel Schaad. Daniel will carry out media awareness campaigns in Europe to increase Magma's recognition in the German and European markets. The agreement is for an initial term of 3 months starting on June 2, 2025. Magma will pay Daniel an aggregate of CAD$12,600. The agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Daniel does not own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Daniel Schaad is an arm's length party to the Company.

About Daniel Schaad ( www.explorercheck.com )

Daniel Schaad has worked in the capital markets since 2004, and has become a well-respected capital markets expert, especially in the mining sector. To date, Daniel has been directly involved in fifteen takeover transactions. He has a broad investor-reach through his self-run explorercheck.com service, and through publishing reports on www.wallstreet-online.de, generating a strong German-speaking, investor readership.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

