Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A2JRPS | ISIN: CA81222L1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CC2
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:07
0,001 Euro
+100,00 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GOLD CORP
CANADIAN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN GOLD CORP0,1690,00 %
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC0,001+100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.