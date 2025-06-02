Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Expands Mid-Am Platform With Investment in Haase Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

HENDERSON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on specialty contracting firms, expanded its Midwestern-focused union platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC ("Mid-Am") with the completion of a control investment in Haase Mechanical Contractors, Inc. ("Haase"). Haase will operate under its existing name with Jarrod Haase continuing as President.

Headquartered in Henderson, Kentucky, Haase's roots go back to 1977 when it was founded by Ray Haase. Today, Haase is known for its premium service in providing a full suite of mechanical contracting services, including plumbing, pipefitting, steam fitting, and the fabrication and installation of sheet metal. Its high-quality industrial, institutional, and commercial customer base spans across the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, with customers including Deaconess Hospital, Indiana University, Ford, Toyota, Churchill Downs, and many others.

"Haase Mechanical Contractors is a premier mechanical contractor in the Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky markets," said Mr. Haase. "Craft Work recognizes that our skilled employees help make Haase the preferred mechanical contractor in the region and their commitment to our vision will aid in our continued growth," added Mr. Haase.

"Haase is a company with a great culture, talented management team and a highly skilled, dedicated union workforce. We are extremely happy to add Haase to our Mid-Am platform and look forward to supporting the future growth of the company," said David Orinski, President and Partner of Craft Work.

"The Mid-Am team is extremely excited to work with Haase to grow their market presence throughout Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky. Their excellent reputation as a premier mechanical contractor in the region positions Haase for expansion to better serve its customers' needs," said Robert Krueger, CEO of Mid-Am Building Solutions.

Financing was provided by Fifth Third Bank, and surety support provided by American Global. Barnes & Thornburg LLP advised Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC, and Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical services serving high-growth, critical end markets. Mid-Am offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-ambuildingsolutions.com.

About Haase Mechanical Contractors

Tracing its roots back to 1977, Haase is a leading provider of full suite mechanical contracting services, including plumbing, pipefitting, steam fitting, and fabrication/install of commercial and industrial sheet metal services, primarily serving the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors in Henderson, KY and the surrounding areas. Haase provides expertise and quality service in all areas of mechanical contracting.

