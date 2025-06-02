Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven developer solutions, proudly announces the commercialization of its two powerful developer frameworks - Langtracks and Railtracks - developed by its subsidiary, Railtown AI Tool Co.

Following successful public demonstrations at Upper Bound AI and Elevate AI, the frameworks are now officially available for commercial deployment, marking a significant milestone in Railtown's mission to empower developers with cutting-edge AI tools.

Langtracks, an agentic framework, redefines how developers build AI-powered applications. It autonomously selects and executes tasks using various tools, streamlining automation while allowing developers to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure. Designed with modularity and flexibility in mind, Langtracks gives organizations complete control over deployment, ensuring enhanced security, scalability, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Railtracks, a universal retrieval and ingestion engine, simplifies the integration of unstructured event data from any source. Its pre-built connectors and dynamic pipeline architecture allow teams to stream, clean, and store data in a unified, query-ready format. From powering LLM RAG applications to enabling real-time IoT analytics, Railtracks ensures fast, scalable, and reliable data integration.

"We're incredibly proud of the work our team at Railtown AI Tool Co. has done," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI Technologies. "Langtracks and Railtracks are not just frameworks - they are enablers. With the rise of open-source LLMs and autonomous agents, organizations need more control, more flexibility, and faster time to value. These tools deliver just that."

Brandolini added, "We're seeing explosive growth in the demand for autonomous AI agents across industries - from software development and finance to healthcare and manufacturing. The ability for systems to act intelligently and independently in real time is transforming how organizations operate. That's exactly where Langtracks and Railtracks come in - providing the foundation to build, scale, and trust these next-generation AI systems."

The commercial launch of these frameworks strengthens Railtown's broader ecosystem, which also includes Conductr Co., the company's other subsidiary responsible for Conductr DPE and Conductr RCA, platforms aimed at improving developer productivity and root cause analysis through advanced AI.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a leader in developer productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for teams around the world. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern engineering teams work.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254130

SOURCE: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.