The European Commission says it will introduce an energy storage package in 2025, as outlined in a new report on progress by member states toward 2030 clean energy targets. From ESS News The European Commission said it will launch a European Grid Package in the fourth quarter of 2025 to expand energy storage capacity and attract clean energy investment. It announced the plan alongside a review of member state National Energy and Climate Plans, stating it will streamline EU legislation and cut project approval times, including through updates to environmental rules, to accelerate renewable energy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...