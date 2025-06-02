News summary:

New Oscilloquartz models bring advanced optical pumping technology to telecom, defense, data center and metrology networks

Adtran's unique cesium clock solutions deliver longer service life and reduced total cost of ownership

OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC replace aging magnetic cesium clocks and simplify network timing management

Adtran today launched the latest additions to its Oscilloquartz optical cesium portfolio, expanding access to precision timing across a wider range of network environments. The new OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC leverage advanced optical pumping technology, offering improved holdover, simplified maintenance and a typical lifetime of 10 years. Built on the same proven platform as Adtran's high-end cesium models, the solutions enable telecom operators, data centers, power utilities and defense networks to modernize synchronization infrastructure while lowering operational complexity and cost. The new models also address industry demand for alternatives to legacy magnetic cesium clocks that are more difficult to manage over time.

Adtran's OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC will bring lower-cost optical pumping cesium technology to new markets and applications.

"We developed the OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC to make our industry-leading optical pumping cesium technology more accessible," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "As the only vendor in the industry offering optical pumping cesium solutions, we're uniquely positioned to support customers facing supply chain risk and escalating performance demands. By leveraging our existing high-end platform, we've engineered lower-cost solutions that enable more operators to benefit from the accuracy, longevity and modern manageability needed to keep critical timing infrastructure resilient and secure whether at the network core, in distributed data centers or across mission-critical environments."

The OSA 3200 SP addresses the need for a cost-optimized PRC-class cesium clock with standard performance, while the OSA 3250 ePRC is tailored for PNT applications that demand enhanced holdover capabilities. The OSA 3200 SP is a standard-performance cesium clock, part of a widely recognized industry classification that includes standard performance (SP), high performance (HP) and super high performance (SHP) levels.

The OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC share more than 95% of their electronics with Adtran's flagship OSA 3300 and 3350 models, minimizing operational risk, streamlining inventory and ensuring deployment compatibility. Both solutions offer a 10-year service life two years longer than typical magnetic ePRC clocks and feature a design that places laser components outside the vacuum chamber. A compact physics package, enabled by unique patented technology, simplifies servicing and lowers system cost. Integrated support for SNMPv3, SSH and syslog is built in via a native TCP/IP stack, while compatibility with Adtran's Mosaic Sync Director enables centralized visibility and control. With multiple timing outputs and secure remote management, these clocks are ready for rapid, scalable deployment.

"Our new solutions offer a more cost-effective route to scalable, sustainable timing," commented Patrick Berthoud, time and frequency chief scientist at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "We're extending the reach of our unique optical pumping cesium innovation to customers who need standard performance and high reliability at a much lower cost. As legacy magnetic clocks become harder to support, the OSA 3200 SP and 3250 ePRC provide a reliable, long-term foundation based on much more advanced technology easier to manage, easier to service and fully integrated into the modern synchronization ecosystem. Whether for telecom operators, power utilities, transportation, hyperscalers or other markets, these new solutions bring optical cesium technology to entirely new applications."

Further information on the OSA 3200 SP and OSA 3250 ePRC is available in these slides.

Adtran's Oscilloquartz OSA 3250 ePRC will be on display from June 3 to 4 at the Joint Navigation Conference 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

