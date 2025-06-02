Multi-year collaboration with Novartis to develop AI-powered workflows for prostate and breast cancer, helping to reach patients eligible to benefit from guideline-based precision treatments

Marks strategic expansion for Viz.ai into oncology, furthering company's mission to leverage AI for improved patient care

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the launch of a new multi-year collaboration with Novartis aimed at transforming cancer care through the development of proprietary AI-powered workflows within the Viz Oncology Suite. This strategic alliance will focus on improving the identification and stratification of patients diagnosed with prostate and breast cancers based on key risk factors, accelerating access to guideline-based precision treatments.

For patients with cancer, every day matters. Yet too often, diagnosis and treatment are delayed by fragmented systems, manual reviews, and complex care journeys. These inefficiencies can lead to missed diagnoses, delayed access to life-extending therapies, and worse outcomes. This collaboration aims to address that, using AI to help ensure patients are surfaced and treated earlier, with care that's timely, coordinated, and personalized.

"We are excited to be partnering with Novartis, an innovative medicines company and a leader in oncology, to accelerate access to timely, guideline-based care for patients facing prostate and breast cancer," said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. "This collaboration is part of our broader strategic expansion into oncology, furthering Viz.ai's mission to fundamentally transform healthcare through intelligent care coordination."

As part of the collaboration Viz.ai will be developing two new AI-powered solutions:

Viz Prostate Cancer, designed to streamline the identification of eligible patients for guideline-based treatment and support timely referrals to an appropriate specialist. Only one in four patients receives guideline-recommended therapy for prostate cancer, and thousands of patients with advanced disease who are eligible for potential life-extending treatments are never identified. 1,2

Viz Breast Cancer, designed tosupport breast oncologists by automating patient review, aggregating risk-relevant data, surfacing therapeutic guidelines, and facilitating coordination among multidisciplinary care teams. Breast cancer is the most widely diagnosed cancer in the United States, with patient care journeys that are complex, time-consuming, and often fragmented.3

"Earlier diagnosis and interventions can positively impact patient outcomes. At Novartis, we lead the industry in fostering bold partnerships and initiatives that support early screening and diagnosis; we are also leveraging innovative, data-driven technologies to help connect patients with appropriate care as quickly as possible," said Rodney Gillespie, Head of Oncology, Novartis US. "By sharing key insights with Viz.ai, we will develop AI-powered solutions to quickly help reach patients who could benefit from guideline-based targeted treatments for prostate and breast cancer, helping significantly expedite their care."

"Too often, patients with cancer are identified late or fall through the cracks of an increasingly complex care system," said Ethan M. Basch, MD, Chief of Oncology and Cancer Hospital Physician-in-Chief at UNC. "AI-powered tools bring the potential to optimize how we detect, triage, and treat cancer-by delivering the right care, to the right patient, at the right time."

With this collaboration and expansion into oncology, Viz.ai is building on its commitment to create a connected, intelligent healthcare AI layer that delivers better care for every patient, everywhere. Learn more about Viz Oncology by visiting viz.ai/pilot-programs.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,700+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai One® is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit Viz.ai.

