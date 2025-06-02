Anzeige
WKN: A4177B | ISIN: CA64913V6089
02.06.2025
New Wave Holdings Corp.: New Wave Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, BC, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. ("New Wave" or the "Company") (CSE:NWAI, FWB:0XM0, OTCPK:TRMNF) announces that Mr. Joshua Matettore has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Matettore succeeds Mr. Sunny Ray as CEO, following Mr. Ray's resignation from the role, which the Company accepted effective today. Mr. Ray will remain a Director of the Company and will continue to work closely with the Company's management team to ensure a successful transition.

Mr. Matettore is a high-conviction CEO, known for building companies that turn emerging technologies into strategic advantage. He leads at moments of inflection - where markets are undefined, infrastructure is incomplete, and timing is everything - transforming ambiguity into crystalized opportunities. As Chair and Counsel at 21e8, Mr. Matettore was instrumental in bringing the company from stealth to global deployment across AI, cryptography, and high-performance compute - driving innovations in decentralized orchestration and AI-native cryptographic indexing, with integrations spanning energy networks, silicon, and compute ecosystems.

Previously, Mr. Matettore played a key leadership role at Splunk during its pivot to cloud and AI, supporting growth from $1.3 billion to $2.4 billion and nearly doubling cloud ARR. A U.S.-admitted attorney and Berkeley Law graduate, he chaired Canada's national ISO delegation for blockchain standards and held an adjunct appointment at UBC focused on emerging technology policy. He has built ventures across intelligent systems and software, and is recognized for aligning capital, regulation, and engineering when the stakes are highest.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the e-sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anthony Zelen
Director

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
