Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, provides a critical update on Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) $160 million merger with Core Gaming, though a precise closing date remains under wraps.

Please click here for Core Gaming Merger Notes and Analysis, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

Siyata Mobile's transformative merger with Core Gaming, announced on February 26, 2025, is set to close this month and redefine its position in the $126 billion mobile gaming market. The transaction, structured as a reverse merger, could see Core Gaming shareholders owning up to 90% of the combined entity, with legacy Siyata shareholders retaining at least 10% via a potential special stock dividend.

As the merger approaches its anticipated second quarter 2025 closing, the closing date remains a pivotal milestone.





Core Gaming

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/254155_core_gaming_logo.jpg

Merger Closing Date and No Warning Period

The merger agreement, detailed in Siyata's SEC Form 6-K filed on February 26, 2025, stipulates that the closing will occur remotely three business days after all conditions outlined in Article VI are satisfied or waived, unless otherwise mutually agreed by the parties.

The Form 6-K states, "The Closing will take place remotely by the exchange of counterpart signature pages… on the date that is three Business Days after the first date on which all conditions set forth in Article VI shall have been satisfied or waived" (Section 3.3). Furthermore, "the Merger shall become effective on the date and at the time agreed by Purchaser and the Company and specified in the Certificate of Merger" (Section 2.1(b)).

Notably, there is no requirement for a public announcement of the closing date in advance, which may catch interested parties off guard if anticipating a pre-closing share price surge. The Form 6-K notes, "On the Closing Date, the Parties shall cause a certificate of merger… to be executed and filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware" (Merger, subsection c), indicating that the effective time will only be confirmed upon filing.



Siyata Mobile (NASDA: SYTA)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/254155_siyata_logo.jpg

To ensure legacy Siyata shareholders retain at least 10% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis and, if necessary, Siyata may declare a stock dividend on legacy shares outstanding one business day prior to the effective time, payable within six months post-closing, safeguarding their equity stake.

Implications for Interested Parties

Core Gaming's CEO, Aitan Zacharin, who will lead the combined entity, emphasized in a recent AMA that the merger enhances access to capital markets and supports strategic acquisitions, aligning with a goal to realize $100 million in revenue and achieve profitability in 2025. Siyata's legacy Push-to-Talk business will continue under a new subsidiary led by Marc Seelenfreund, ensuring operational continuity.

Shareholders should watch closely for:

Finalized effective date

Post-merger financials and operational plan

Name change and ticker update

Execution of the stock dividend clause

Siyata Mobile's merger with Core Gaming is a pivotal step toward the combined companies moving forward with their mobile gaming market business model. Interested parties are encouraged to monitor Siyata's Investor Relations Portal (https://ir.siyata.net) for updates and review detailed merger math and technical analysis available at 247marketnews.com.

Please click here for Core Gaming Merger Notes and Analysis, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, known for its innovative approach to game design and user engagement. As a subsidiary of Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming is committed to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit www.coregaming.co.

Stay Tuned:

To ensure users don't miss future announcements, 24/7 Market News encourages users to sign up for additional information.

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net

Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile

Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 Market News is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 Market News takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN Will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254155

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News