Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HBD | ISIN: SE0022726485 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 13:42
17,100 Euro
+0,29 % +0,050
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,07017,10015:23
17,07017,10015:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 12:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betsson AB: Betsson decides not to proceed with acquisition in the Netherlands

Betsson has terminated the agreement to acquire Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V, to pursue other business opportunities.

The agreement to acquire Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V. was announced by Betsson through a press release on 19 February 2024. As stated in the press release, the completion of the acquisition was subject to approval by the Dutch Gambling Authority. Since the Dutch Gambling Authority has not issued a decision by the agreed long-stop date, Betsson has decided to unwind the transaction.

Therefore, the transaction will be reversed by Betsson, returning Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V to the sellers and the purchase price, less a break fee, will be repaid to Betsson (meaning that a total of EUR 26.7 million is to be repaid). The unwinding of the acquisition will not have any notable effect on the Group's consolidated income statement.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB
+46 (0)8 506 403 00, ir@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, Betsson AB

+46 (0) 760 024 863, ir@betssonab.com

This information is information that Betsson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.00 CEST on 2 June 2025.

About Betsson AB
Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.