Betsson AB: Betsson decides not to proceed with acquisition in the Netherlands

Betsson has terminated the agreement to acquire Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V, to pursue other business opportunities.

The agreement to acquire Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V. was announced by Betsson through a press release on 19 February 2024. As stated in the press release, the completion of the acquisition was subject to approval by the Dutch Gambling Authority. Since the Dutch Gambling Authority has not issued a decision by the agreed long-stop date, Betsson has decided to unwind the transaction.

Therefore, the transaction will be reversed by Betsson, returning Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Holland Power Gaming B.V to the sellers and the purchase price, less a break fee, will be repaid to Betsson (meaning that a total of EUR 26.7 million is to be repaid). The unwinding of the acquisition will not have any notable effect on the Group's consolidated income statement.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

+46 (0)8 506 403 00, ir@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, Betsson AB

+46 (0) 760 024 863, ir@betssonab.com



This information is information that Betsson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.00 CEST on 2 June 2025.

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).