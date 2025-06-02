Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.: Topgolf Callaway Brands Completes Sale of Jack Wolfskin to ANTA Sports

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) ("Topgolf Callaway Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of its Jack Wolfskin business to ANTA Sports for $290 million, subject to certain customary closing adjustments.

The transaction, which closed effective May 31, 2025, represents a significant milestone for Topgolf Callaway Brands as it refocuses its strategic priorities on its core businesses and enhances the Company's financial flexibility ahead of the planned separation of Topgolf from its core operations.

Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, stated, "We are excited to announce the successful completion of the sale of our Jack Wolfskin business to ANTA Sports. We believe that ANTA Sports will continue to uphold the integrity and reputation of the Jack Wolfskin brand, and we extend our gratitude to our Jack Wolfskin employees for their hard work and dedication in positioning the business for its next chapter."

