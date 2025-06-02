Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVDZ | ISIN: KYG040111059 | Ticker-Symbol: AS7
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 13:48
10,540 Euro
-2,43 % -0,262
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,49210,53615:43
10,50210,60215:43
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 11:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.: Topgolf Callaway Brands Completes Sale of Jack Wolfskin to ANTA Sports

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) ("Topgolf Callaway Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of its Jack Wolfskin business to ANTA Sports for $290 million, subject to certain customary closing adjustments.

The transaction, which closed effective May 31, 2025, represents a significant milestone for Topgolf Callaway Brands as it refocuses its strategic priorities on its core businesses and enhances the Company's financial flexibility ahead of the planned separation of Topgolf from its core operations.

Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, stated, "We are excited to announce the successful completion of the sale of our Jack Wolfskin business to ANTA Sports. We believe that ANTA Sports will continue to uphold the integrity and reputation of the Jack Wolfskin brand, and we extend our gratitude to our Jack Wolfskin employees for their hard work and dedication in positioning the business for its next chapter."

For more information about Topgolf Callaway Brands and its portfolio, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
 Katina Metzidakis
Email: [email protected]

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey and OGIO. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, performance, prospects, or growth opportunities, including statements relating to the Company's liquidity and financial flexibility following the completion of the sale, the growth and positioning of the Company's portfolio of brands, increased focus on the Company's portfolio of leading brands, and statements of belief and any statement of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "estimate," "could," "would," "should," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including our ability to successfully execute on planned and potential transactions, including our planned separation of Topgolf, and the potential to realize the expected benefits of such transactions on the expected timeframes or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.