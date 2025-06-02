MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

2 June 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 April 2025, which was announced on 1 May 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 April 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2025, expected to be around mid-July 2025.

The Company will provide Deutsche Numis, its corporate broker, with a non-discretionary dealing instruction under which it may undertake share buybacks if, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results, the Directors of the Company come into the possession of any inside information.

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8732