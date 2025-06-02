Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X Maintains Strong Cash and Crypto Position With No Long-Term Debt and Reports May 2025 Production Results

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. ("Digi Power X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin ("BTC") production results for the month ended May 31, 2025, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Production Highlights for May 2025

The value of coins produced at the Company's facilities between its self-mining and colocation agreements and energy sales was approximately $4.3 million in May 2025 (based on a BTC price of $105,000 as of May 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap), representing an increase of 23% over the previous month.





Miners running at the Company's facilities produced approximately 35 BTC during the month between self-mining and colocation agreements, representing an approximate value of $3.7 million (based on a BTC price of $105,000 as of May 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





The Company earned gross energy and power revenue of approximately $0.6 million in May 2025 through the provision of power capacity to market customers.





The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $9.3 million as of May 31, 2025, as compared to $10.2 million on April 30, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $105,800 as of May 31, 2025, and $94,000 as of April 30, 2025, per CoinMarketCap). The decrease in position on a month over month basis was driven by investment in capital expenditures of approximately $0.6 million and the purchase of carbon emission credits of $0.2 million.





The Company has invested approximately $2.5 million year-to-date in capital expenditures and mining infrastructure support equipment, including $0.6 million in May. This continued significant investment underscores the Company's commitment to long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing self-funding to minimize equity dilution for shareholders when possible, while still retaining a clean balance sheet with zero long-term debt to bolster the Company's flexible capital deployment strategies.





Digi Power X continues to operate with zero long-term debt, supporting its capital flexibility and commitment to self-funding. The Company maintains a disciplined capital strategy, limiting dilution while retaining the ability to swiftly scale when the situation arises.

Operations Update

The Company currently operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and is working to expand its capacity to 200MW and beyond. The Company plans to fuel this growth using its existing asset portfolio, combined with strategic expansion through targeted acquisitions.

Super Micro Collaboration

The Company continues to develop its Tier 3 data center assets, invest in high density compute infrastructure, and pursue selective acquisitions to scale its power capacity and operating footprint. US Data Centers, Inc. ("US Data Centers") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company dedicated to the development of high-performance computing ("HPC") and artificial intelligence ("AI")-focused data centers.

During the month of May, the Company announced that it had entered into a collaboration with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) to deploy customized B200 GPU rack solutions at the Company's newly developed data center in Alabama. The collaboration will begin with an initial deployment targeting operational readiness within 120 days, with full test operations expected during Q4 2025. This project lays the foundation for a broader expansion at the Alabama site, with plans to scale up to 22 megawatts (MW) in 2026 and 55 MW by 2027.

Digi Power X's 5.5 MW Community Solar Project

The Company is also pleased to provide an operational update on its 5.5 MW community solar array located in upstate New York and to share new developments regarding the integration of battery energy storage at its Buffalo facility.

Since reaching commercial operation in September 2024, the 5.5 MW community solar project has generated nearly $100,000 in electricity bill credits for Digi Power X's East Delevan facility. Developed in partnership with a regional solar developer and energized pursuant to a long-term agreement announced in 2022, the project has significantly reduced operating costs and strengthened the Company's commitment to sustainability and long-term energy procurement stability.

"Our community solar initiative represents a core component of our ESG strategy," said Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer of Digi Power X. "These energy savings not only drive economic value for our operations but also advance our broader vision of aligning blockchain computing with sustainable energy infrastructure."

In parallel with the success of the community solar array, Digi Power X is actively exploring the integration of a behind-the-meter battery energy storage system at its Buffalo site. This initiative would be pursued in conjunction with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) Retail Energy Storage Incentive Program, which supports the deployment of up to 5 MW of distributed energy storage per commercial site.

By participating in this program, Digi Power X aims to further optimize its energy usage and reinforce grid stability, while contributing to New York State's ambitious target of deploying 6 gigawatts (GW) of energy storage by 2030, as outlined in the state's updated Energy Storage Roadmap. The prospective battery system would enhance onsite energy resilience and provide increased flexibility in energy management during grid stress events or market volatility.

"Our investment in renewable energy and now battery storage positions Digi Power X at the intersection of digital infrastructure and clean technology," said Luke Marchiori, Chief Sustainability Officer at Digi Power X. "We are proud to be a proactive partner in New York's energy transition and look forward to continued innovation that enhances both our operational excellence and environmental impact."

