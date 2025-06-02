Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of William T. Andrews, MD, FACP as Chief Medical Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX) today announced the appointment of William (Will) T. Andrews, MD, FACP as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Andrews will report directly to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Daly, and will serve as a member of the Company's executive leadership team. He succeeds Dr. Gary Ingenito, who is retiring after a successful career and will support the transition in a consulting capacity.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Andrews to Catalyst. In addition to his foundational work in clinical practice in some of the country's most prestigious hospitals, he brings significant experience in biopharmaceuticals to this role," said Richard J. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst. "This is an exciting time to join Catalyst as we work to continue our exceptional financial performance that underscores the strength of our commercial strategy and the growing demand for our differentiated therapies that help patients live healthier lives."

Dr. Andrews brings 24 years of global biopharmaceutical experience across clinical development, medical affairs, corporate strategy and transactions, medical and commercial strategy and business development to Catalyst. Dr. Andrews has worked with both drugs and biologics across multiple therapeutic areas and through all phases of development. His primary area of expertise is in rare diseases, having spent 18 years in this space. Since 2023, Dr. Andrews was the President, CEO and co-founder of Lighthouse Bio, a biopharmaceutical start-up focused on rare disease asset acquisition with the goal of new company formation. Prior to Lighthouse Bio, he was the principal and founder of Aletheia Lifesciences, a biopharmaceutical consultancy that delivered corporate strategic as well as clinical and medical consulting. Before founding Aletheia, Dr. Andrews served as a Chief Medical Officer for Flexion Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics, as well as serving in roles of increasing responsibility at various other biopharmaceutical organizations.

Dr. Andrews began his career in clinical practice with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates and Brigham and Women's Hospital. He also served as Clinical Faculty of Internal Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Attending Physician in Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Harvard University and his Medical Degree from Yale University School of Medicine.

"We would like to thank Dr. Gary Ingenito for his incredible service to Catalyst over the past ten years and congratulate him on his formidable career in the biopharmaceutical industry," continued Daly.

