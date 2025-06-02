GoodData Unveils AI-Powered Smart Search

A Universal Search Experience That Brings Speed, Simplicity, and Context to Business Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today introduced AI Smart Search, an intelligent search experience designed to help users instantly locate analytics content across their workspace. Whether it's a dashboard, visualization, or saved insight, Smart Search eliminates the guesswork of navigation and puts the right information at your fingertips, within seconds.

By combining modern UX patterns with AI-powered semantic understanding, this new feature brings the ease of consumer-grade search tools to enterprise analytics. From quick lookups to deep discovery, Smart Search is built to support everyone, from data-savvy professionals to analytics engineers, making it easier than ever to find, reuse, and explore what already exists in your analytics environment.

Search Anything. Instantly. Intelligently.

With a single keystroke, users can access a global search bar embedded in the main workspace navigation. This AI-native feature goes beyond keyword matching - it uses vector-based semantic similarity to surface the most relevant results based on names, descriptions, and tags.

Key Capabilities Include:

Semantic Matching : Understands the meaning behind your query to deliver relevant dashboards, visualizations, and metrics, even when the phrasing isn't exact (e.g., searching for "monthly revenue trends" can return insights titled "Revenue over time" or "Monthly sales growth").

Contextual Previews : Each result includes metadata like object type, last edited timestamp, and confidence score.

Real-Time Feedback : Results appear after typing each character, updating dynamically without needing to press Enter.

Historical Recall : Shows recent searches by default, helping users return to past explorations quickly.

Accessible Navigation : Fully keyboard-operable, navigate with arrows, select with Enter, exit with Esc, and more, for an inclusive and efficient experience.

Permission-Aware Results: Users see only what their access level allows, ensuring privacy and compliance across roles.

AI-Powered Architecture

Under the hood, GoodData AI Smart Search is built on a scalable and secure foundation that ensures speed and precision at scale:

Distributed Qdrant Vector Store: Provides high availability and auto-scalability for fast and reliable search performance across enterprise environments.

Multi-Lingual Small Language Model: Generates embeddings for semantic layer entities in near-real-time, enabling support for diverse language inputs.

Advanced Re-Ranking Algorithms: Multiple language models are used to re-rank search results, optimizing for the most contextually relevant answers.

Fully Embedded, Perimeter-Secure Deployment: All processing is handled within the GoodData platform boundary, so no data ever leaves your secure environment. This applies to any deployment type - on-prem or in GoodData Cloud.

"GoodData AI Smart Search brings the intelligence of AI and the familiarity of modern search UX into enterprise analytics," said Jan Franek, Senior Product Manager at GoodData. "It's not just about finding dashboards-it's about accelerating insight discovery while reducing duplication and friction."

For All Users-from Prosumers to Power Builders

Business Users : Skip creating new reports-find existing answers fast.

Analytics Engineers : Locate elements to edit, reuse, or integrate in seconds.

Developers: Embed Smart Search into custom applications for a tailored, white-labeled user experience.

Composable Search for Every Workflow

GoodData AI Smart Search is designed for flexibility, whether used as a native feature within the GoodData platform or integrated into your own applications. Thanks to GoodData's composable architecture, businesses can embed the search experience via APIs and SDKs, delivering fast, contextual insight discovery directly within their workflows. It's a powerful extension of the AI ecosystem, ensuring consistency, security, and scalability from the ground up.

Looking Ahead

GoodData AI marks the beginning of a new era of BI, where AI isn't just a bolt-on assistant but a core, intelligent layer within the analytics stack. As the platform evolves, expect deeper orchestration and integration, and more intuitive user experiences, delivered at scale, securely, and in full alignment with enterprise needs.

AI Smart Search is one of the first major milestones in this journey along with GoodData AI Assistant - an interactive, conversational interface that helps users generate insights, build dashboards, and interpret data using natural language. Together, these capabilities represent a fundamental shift toward a more intelligent, context-aware analytics experience.

AI will continue expanding across every layer of the GoodData platform, powering intelligence everywhere it's needed.

