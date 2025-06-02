Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025 14:42 Uhr
Levisky Legado: Philanthropists and Business Leaders Gather in NY and London to Support Education for Vulnerable Women in Kenya

Events organized by global consultancy Levisky Legado aim to raise US$25 million

SÃO PAULO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, Levisky Legado, a global consultancy specializing in the promotion and fundraising for social, cultural, and educational projects, will host gatherings in New York (USA) and London (UK) to raise funds for the Kianda Foundation, a Kenyan institution dedicated to including girls and women in vulnerable situations in the educational and professional system.

The events will take place at two times: on June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at The Africa Center in New York, and on June 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at The Royal Institution in London. On these occasions, the work of the Kianda Foundation will be presented to philanthropic leaders and businesspeople committed to gender equity.

"We expect to raise US$25 million for the institution over 5 years," says Ricardo Blay Levisky, CEO of Levisky Legado, which since 2002 has carried out over 150 initiatives and generated more than US$185 million in business aimed at promoting the financial sustainability of organizations.

Over more than 60 years of existence, the Kianda Foundation has helped over 550,000 girls and women access education, contributing to their financial independence and the assurance of their rights.

The events will feature prominent figures supporting humanitarian causes in Africa. In New York, Lynda Kasina, Director of Sustainability at the Kianda Foundation, will welcome former Kenyan Ambassador to the U.S. and current CEO of The Africa Center, Martin Kimani, and Mary Ellen Iskenderian, CEO of Women's World Banking. In London, attendees will include Alice Gugelev, CEO of GDI Africa, and Tom Hall, CEO of the UBS Optimus Foundation. The gatherings are also supported by the Limmat Foundation, a Swiss endowment that promotes the financial sustainability of organizations through endowment funds.

Spots are limited, and those interested in participating can email: rsvp@leviskylegado.com.

Through strategic relationships, Levisky Legado connects and globally empowers institutions for causes in the realm of social, educational, and environmental philanthropy, as well as sponsorships in the arts, heritage, and culture sectors. The consultancy has developed structuring projects for over 150 Brazilian and international organizations. More information at http://www.leviskylegado.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/philanthropists-and-business-leaders-gather-in-ny-and-london-to-support-education-for-vulnerable-women-in-kenya-302469748.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
