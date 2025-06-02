With effect from June 03, 2025, the redemption rights of Dala Energi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Redemption rights
|Short name:
|DE SR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025137854
|Order book ID:
|408121
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from June 25, 2025, the redemption shares in Dala Energi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 02, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Redemption shares
|Short name:
|DE IL
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025012297
|Order book ID:
|408145
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire