SCAN, WASH, GO! IMO CAR WASH LAUNCHES 'QUICK PAY' - A SEAMLESS, DIGITAL PAYMENT SERVICE

New app-based solution lets customers pay without leaving their cars

Quick Pay now available in the UK and Germany

MANCHESTER, England, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMO Car Wash is revolutionising the car wash experience with the launch of Quick Pay, a brand-new digital payment solution designed to make car washing faster, easier, and more convenient than ever.

Now available across the UK and Germany, Quick Pay allows customers to simply Scan, Wash and Go - all from the comfort of their car. By removing the need for physical payment terminals and reducing queue times, Quick Pay is set to enhance the customer experience while driving increased digital adoption and revenue growth.

"Our customers expect speed, convenience, and ease - and Quick Pay delivers exactly that," said Carsten Karasch Managing Director (DE) at IMO Car Wash. "By embracing digital innovation, we're making the car wash process smoother while also opening up new opportunities to engage with customers and grow our digital revenue."

Driving Growth Through Digital Innovation

The launch of Quick Pay marks a significant step in IMO's digital transformation journey, helping to:

Enhance the customer experience - Quick Pay enables a faster, frictionless transaction process, reducing wait times at busy locations. Acquire new digital-savvy customers - As consumers increasingly prefer mobile transactions, IMO is meeting their expectations with seamless, app-based payments. Increase digital revenue - Encouraging digital transactions helps IMO build stronger customer relationships and drive loyalty through personalised offers and app engagement.

Business Quick Pay - Coming Soon

Following the success of Quick Pay, IMO is preparing to launch Business Quick Pay, a dedicated platform for business account holders. Available via the IMO app, Business Quick Pay will provide fleet operators and corporate customers with a streamlined way to manage payments, track usage, and optimise their vehicle wash programs.

Experience the Future of Car Washing Today

Customers across the UK can start using Quick Pay now, with Germany set to follow in the coming weeks. To find your nearest IMO Car Wash and experience the speed and convenience of Quick Pay, visit www.imocarwash.com/de.

Notes to Editor

IMOCarWash QuickPay DigitalInnovation DriveClean WashSmarter

IMO Car Wash

IMO Car Wash is headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK. The company started washing cars in Germany in 1965, it has now grown to become the world's largest car wash company, operating in over 715 locations in 12 countries across Europe and Australia, washing over 25 million cars annually. It's market leading Triple Foam, Rain Guard, Ultra HD, and Ceramic XTR products are exclusive to IMO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701020/IMO_Scan_and_Pay.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scan-wash-go-imo-car-wash-launches-quick-pay---a-seamless-digital-payment-service-302470686.html