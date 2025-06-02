Anzeige
02.06.2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78).

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 May 2025 consisted of the following:

  • 283,374,331 ordinary shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 May 2025 was therefore 283,374,331.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900


