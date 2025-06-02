Best Workplaces for Commuters Opens Application Period for the 2026 List, Expands Program to Include Residential Communities

For the First Time, Residential Communities Can Join Employers, Universities and Commercial Sites in Earning National Recognition for Advancing Smart, Commuter-Friendly Transportation Solutions

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWCTM), a leader in providing recognition for worksites across the nation, is excited to announce its annual opening for membership applications. Starting June 2, 2025, employers, universities, colleges, commercial sites, and for the first time ever, residential communities can apply to join the prestigious national recognition program.

BWCTM honors organizations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to transportation benefits they provide, such as vanpools, transit passes, and on-site amenities - supporting smarter ways to travel. In concert with its dedicated Partner organizations, BWCTM provides recognition to these organizations that go above and beyond in promoting transportation options.

After a successful pilot program, BWCTM is proud to roll out its residential sites category, recognizing residential properties with transportation-friendly amenities. These forward-thinking communities are helping to expand the conversation around transportation options, making their properties more appealing to residents while making it easier for them to get to and from the workplace.

"As a firm that manages commuter programs for residential communities across California, we understand how essential it is to bring TDM strategies directly into where people live - not just where they work. Participating in the pilot was an exciting opportunity to help shape a framework that recognizes the growing role of residential developments in supporting sustainable travel choices. We're thrilled to see BWC expanding to reflect this evolution," said Elizabeth Hughes, President, TDM Specialists, Inc.

Julie Bond, Program Manager for BWC, added, "We are excited to see the inclusion of Residential Sites in our program. This expansion is a testament to the growing importance of providing comprehensive transportation benefits that extend beyond the workplace. By supporting residents with smart transportation options, we are fostering more connected, economically vibrant, and livable communities."

BWCTM invites all employers, universities, commercial sites and residential communities to apply and join a growing network committed to providing the best transportation solutions.

SOURCE: Best Workplaces for Commuters

