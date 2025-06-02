Instawork Announces Appointment of Katherine August-deWilde as Independent Board Member

Distinguished executive joins Instawork's Board to help drive AI-powered innovation and corporate governance to support Instawork's next stage of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Instawork , the leading AI-driven work platform for local, hourly professionals, today announced the appointment of Katherine August-deWilde as an independent member of its Board of Directors. This strategic addition reflects Instawork's commitment to corporate governance as it scales to meet record-breaking demand for innovative workforce products globally. A respected business leader with more than 30 years of experience, Katherine brings proven expertise in financial services, workforce strategy, and technology innovation. Her leadership has been instrumental in the transformation and expansion of industry-leading organizations.

Katherine - headshot

Headshot of Katherine August-deWilde

She currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Partnership for San Francisco. Founded in 2025, the organization brings together private sector expertise and resources to advance the standing of San Francisco as the world's premier center for innovation. Katherine also currently serves on the board of Sunrun and Eventbrite, chairing both compensation committees. She previously guided TriNet, a leading HR tech company, through pivotal phases of public growth.

Katherine co-led First Republic Bank through its formative and growth years from 1985-2015. She was Chief Operating Officer from 1988-2007 and President from 2007-2015. She served on the board from 1988-2023. Under her stewardship, First Republic achieved national recognition for its client service and sustained, profitable growth.

"Katherine's extraordinary track record of guiding companies through transformation, scale, and service innovation will be invaluable as Instawork enters its next phase of growth," said Sumir Meghani, CEO and Co-founder of Instawork. "Her expertise will help us further strengthen our governance and accelerate our mission to empower millions of hourly professionals and the businesses that rely on them."

Instawork has rapidly expanded its nationwide network to over 8 million skilled hourly workers and thousands of business partners across warehousing, hospitality, retail, and more. The company's proprietary AI matching engine and data-driven insights power faster, smarter connections between businesses and talent. Instawork continues to invest in next-generation AI capabilities that help hourly workers access not only flexible shifts, but also personalized career-building opportunities, targeted training pathways, and innovative financial tools tailored to their needs.

"Instawork is harnessing advanced AI to revolutionize how businesses and skilled hourly workers connect, unlocking new possibilities at scale," said Katherine August-deWilde. "I am excited to join the Board at this pivotal moment and help guide Instawork's continued expansion as it sets new standards for the industry and delivers meaningful opportunities for millions."

Katherine also serves on the boards of several privately held companies and the nonprofits Tipping Point Community and Housing Accelerator Fund. She holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA in History from Goucher College.

Instawork was named the 2025 "Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year" by RetailTech Breakthrough. Instawork was also ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and 2023 and featured on Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was named a 2025 Best Place to Work by Builtin and was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than eight million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 50 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-announces-appointment-of-katherine-august-dewilde-as-i-1033380