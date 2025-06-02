Anzeige
02.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distribution for June 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund ("Gladstone Alternative" or the "Fund") announced today that its board of trustees declared monthly cash distributions to shareholders for the month of June, increasing the daily dividend rate by 1.149%, in comparison to the May dividend rate. The June distribution amount is $0.00176 per calendar day for each issued and outstanding Class A share, Class C share, and Class I share for the period beginning June 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2025 (for shareholders who own shares all 30 days in June, the distribution will total $0.0528 per share). The distributions will be paid on July 1, 2025 for Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participants and for non-DRIP participants.

John Sateri, President of Gladstone Alternative, noted, "We are pleased to announce the fourth consecutive monthly dividend for Gladstone Alternative, continuing our commitment to delivering consistent income to our investors. We look forward to continuing to create long-term value in the months and years ahead by generating sustainable returns for our shareholders while providing them access to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments."

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges, and expenses of Gladstone Alternative Income Fund before investing. The prospectus, dated November 7, 2024, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as supplemented from time to time, contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting the Fund's website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, you may also contact Gladstone Securities, LLC, the dealer manager and distributor for this offering, which will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free at (833) 849-5993.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Alternative Income Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-alternative-income-fund-announces-increase-in-monthly-cash-distribution-for-j-1033493

