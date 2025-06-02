Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
CMP Announces International Career Pivot Day: A Global Celebration of Reinvention

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Career Management Partners (CMP), a minority and woman owned talent and transition firm, believes no professional should feel trapped by a career rut or defined by a layoff. To shatter that stigma and reignite confidence, CMP proudly launches the inaugural International Career Pivot Day on June 21, 2025.

By designating June 21, 2025, the Summer Solstice, as International Career Pivot Day, CMP creates a global observance that symbolizes renewal, clarity, and transformation, inspiring professionals everywhere to embrace change, uncover fresh opportunities, and reimagine their career journeys.

As part of the celebration, CMP is offering a range of complimentary resources to support career exploration and growth:

  • The Career Pivot Playbook: A step-by-step guide for building a confident, purpose-driven career pivot.

  • Complimentary Career Assessments: Tools to help individuals uncover their unique strengths and opportunities.

  • Pivot Story Templates: Share your journey and inspire others to embrace change.

  • Live Events: Including a Career Pivot Day Fireside Chat and Career Chats session to foster connection and learning.

  • American Narratives Podcast - Season 4: Featuring inspiring career pivot stories.

"We founded Career Pivot Day to empower individuals to see pivots not as setbacks, but as stepping stones to something even greater," said Maryanne Piña, CEO of CMP. "Career transitions are deeply personal, and we want to provide the tools, community, and inspiration needed to navigate these changes with courage and clarity."

CMP invites professionals everywhere to embrace this year's theme, "From Stuck to Unstoppable: The Power of Reinvention," by exploring complimentary resources, attending events, and sharing their own reinvention stories on Career Pivot Day.

Join us on June 21st to celebrate the power of career pivots-because your next chapter could be your best one yet.

For more information, visit www.careermp.com.

About CMP
CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching and outplacement solutions.

Press Contact

Name:??Cristy Reyna
Phone: 1.800.680.7768?
Email: creyna@careermp.com

