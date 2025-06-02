Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Several artists partnering with Compassion International took home top honors at the K-LOVE Fan Awards, announced on May 30, at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.

Among the winners were CeCe Winans (Female Artist of the Year), for KING & COUNTRY (Group of the Year) and Leanna Crawford (Breakout Single). For CeCe Winans, the K-LOVE Fan Award adds to her recent accolades, including wins at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

According to Keely Scott, Director of Influencer Partnerships at Compassion International, these artists not only inspire millions through their music but also use their platforms to bring hope and lasting change to children living in poverty around the world.

"We are thrilled to see these incredible artists recognized by their fans-not only for their musical talents, but also for their commitment to a cause greater than themselves," said Scott. "Their advocacy has helped thousands of children around the world find hope, opportunity and the love of Christ."

Other Compassion artists nominated include Jeremy Camp, Lisa Harper, Katy Nichole, Lysa TerKeurst, Matthew West, Patrick Mayberry, Phil Wickham and We Are Messengers.

Compassion International partners with Christian artists to engage audiences in the mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. These artists use their influence to raise awareness and encourage action, helping connect thousands of supporters to children in need around the world.





The K-LOVE Fan Awards is an annual celebration of faith, music and fan connection, bringing together the biggest names in Christian entertainment. (Photo by Josiah Weiss)



To sponsor a child and join Compassion's mission, visit www.compassion.com.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

