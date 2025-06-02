Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX: RAU) (TSXV: RSM) (FSE: 8TX) (OTCQB: RSGOF) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman Christopher Eager and Board Director Anne Landry will attend THE Mining Investment Event, taking place from June 3 to June 5, 2025, at the Centre des Congrès de Québec, Québec City, Canada.

The premier event brings together mining companies, institutional investors, government officials, and other industry stakeholders for three days of meetings and strategic discussions.

Christopher Eager and Anne Landry will be available for one-one-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested participants are encouraged to schedule a meeting via the event's official platform.

More information about the conference is available at www.themininginvestmentevent.com.

About the Company

Resouro is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil.

