Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $13,041,529 through the sale of 31,051,260 shares (the "Shares") priced at $0.42 per Share in three tranches completed April 17, 2025, April 25, 2025 and May 15, 2025.

The Shares will not be listed on any exchange and are subject to an indefinite hold period as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. All funds are denominated in Canadian dollars.

The Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $306,157 and issued 207,470 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.42 per share to certain finders, including Haywood Securities Inc. and 3L Capital Inc., in respect with portions of the Private Placement.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will fund exploration at the Company's Cote d'Ivoire projects as well as new business development and general working capital.

Alex Ruggieri, CEO and Director of Koulou Gold, states, "We are very pleased to welcome all new shareholders and partners. This financing is a strong endorsement of the quality of our team, our assets, and our long-term vision. With a fully funded exploration program and a robust pipeline of targets across Côte d'Ivoire, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformational year for Koulou Gold. We're excited to accelerate our efforts on the ground and unlock the full potential of our projects."

2025 Exploration Plan

Koulou has budgeted an aggressive exploration plan for 2025 focusing on advancing each of its key projects.

Assuéfry Project (PR 0967, 335.88km²)

Located adjacent to Endeavour Mining's 4.1Moz Assafou discovery, the Assuéfry Project hosts two significant robust in-situ high-grade (>100 ppb) historical soil anomalies overlying geology and structures analogous to the neighboring Assafou deposit. The 2025 program includes:

Soil Sampling Program (~13,000 samples)

Regional Grid : 50m x 600m spacing to cover broader structural trends

: 50m x 600m spacing to cover broader structural trends Infill Grid: 50m x 200m spacing in anomalous areas for higher resolution targeting and potential extents

Geophysical Surveys

Airborne Magnetics : 50m line spacing to aid in delineating structures

: 50m line spacing to aid in delineating structures Ground Induced Polarization (IP): 50m line spacing placed perpendicular to soil trends and structures observed in the magnetic map to aid in defining lithological contacts and depth of mineralization

Drilling Program (Up to 20,000m)

Diamond Program: Targets to be defined based on combined geochemical and geophysical results testing over 14km of prospective strike length

Sakassou Project (PR 0944, 396.91km²)

Sakassou is underlain by a highly-strained clastic sedimentary rock package, minor intermediate volcanics and voluminous granitic intrusions. Sakassou contains multiple mineralized zones defined by drilling, including the Bravo zone with a current surface expression of 1.3km by up to 160m and previous drilling results of 33.0m at 2.38 g/t Au (BWRC-014). The 2025 exploration program includes:

Drilling Program (Up to 18,000m)

Auger Program (up to 8,000m) : Refine future RC program by "rooting" soil anomalies by testing structures observed in the detailed magnetic maps

: Refine future RC program by "rooting" soil anomalies by testing structures observed in the detailed magnetic maps RC Program (up to 5,000m) : Follow up on targets defined by the auger program and previous drill results, including testing the along-strike continuity of the Bravo West trend

: Follow up on targets defined by the auger program and previous drill results, including testing the along-strike continuity of the Bravo West trend DDH Program (up to 5,000m): Focused on testing the vertical extensions (up to 300m) of known mineralization at Bravo and fold plunges

Kouto Project (PR 916, 298.46km²)

Kouto is underlain by a highly-strained volcano-sedimentary package and voluminous granitic intrusions belonging to the Sayama Greenstone Belt and is adjacent to and along strike from Aurum Resources' 1.6Moz Au Boundiali project (see Aurum Resources press release dated December 30, 2024). Koulou Gold successfully generated and advanced the Kouto project from a greenfield prospect with no existing data, to a 10km x 5km gold-in-soil anomaly through a systematic, and phased approach. The 2025 exploration program includes:

Infill Soils : Completed

: Completed Airborne Geophysics : Completed

: Completed Western Infill Soil Grid : 25m x 800m western soil grid infilled to 200m line spacing to confirm and better define anomalies

: 25m x 800m western soil grid infilled to 200m line spacing to confirm and better define anomalies IP Survey : gradient and pole-dipole IP/resistivity grids will be placed over the most anomalous trends within the 10km x 5km gold-in-soil anomaly

: gradient and pole-dipole IP/resistivity grids will be placed over the most anomalous trends within the 10km x 5km gold-in-soil anomaly RC Program (up to 5,000m): Targets defined from soil, IP and drone mag data

Bokro Project (PR 0975, 399.88km²)

Bokro sits along a major north-south structure which seems to be spatially associated with Endeavour's Lafigue mine and Many Peak's Ferke project. There are no known historical results on the project, so in 2025 Koulou plans to advance the project using a systematic, phased exploration strategy including the following:

Stream Sediment Survey : Completed

: Completed Soil Sampling : Depending on the results of the stream sediment sampling campaign, 5,000 soil samples on a 50m x 800m grid to test anomalous catchments

: Depending on the results of the stream sediment sampling campaign, 5,000 soil samples on a 50m x 800m grid to test anomalous catchments Geophysics: Contingent on soil results

Exploration Business Development

A significant portion of the capital raised will be allocated to business development initiatives, including staking new permits and ongoing project evaluations and acquisitions. Koulou Gold also plans to initiate exploration activities in Ghana as part of its broader West African growth strategy.

Qualified Person

Dr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO no. 3570), PhD., and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Koulou Gold's focus is early to advanced-stage exploration in West Africa. The Company currently holds an option to earn up to 100% interest in the Sakassou Project in central Côte d'Ivoire, and an additional exploration licence in the well-endowed Syama - Boundiali greenstone belt in northern Côte d'Ivoire.

For more information about Koulou Gold Corp., please visit www.koulougoldcorp.com.

