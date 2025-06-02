Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced today it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. PDF versions of the documents are available at www.greenipi.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

GIP Welcomes Two New Board Members

As previously announced on May 30, 2025, GIP is pleased to welcome Ahmed Kassongo and Alex Langer to its Board of Directors. Both bring with them extensive experience and valuable perspectives as the Company moves into an exciting new chapter.

"Our entire management team is excited to welcome Board members who bring deep expertise in public markets, major infrastructure investment and corporate reporting, all while representing the interests of our stakeholders as long-term investors in the Company," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer.

Water and Recycling Facilities Sale Update

As announced on May 21, 2025, GIP entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, for total proceeds of $53.25 million, subject to working capital adjustments. GIP has received further confirmation from the Purchaser regarding funding and expects to close the transaction on or before June 30, 2025. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Green Impact Partners Inc.

Green Impact Partners is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioenergy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations. In addition to our RNG and bioenergy projects, GIP maintains a current portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada, alongside a solids recycling business in the United States.

Traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'GIP', the Company invites you to join us in our journey. For more information about the Company, please visit www.greenipi.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "explores" "expects" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain information and statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including, but not limited to: the closing of the Company's sale of its water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; lack of availability of qualified personnel; receipt of necessary transaction and project approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing RNG projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by the Company; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. For a more fulsome list of risk factors please see the Company's December 31, 2024, year-end Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and AIF available of SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254156

SOURCE: Green Impact Partners