Brazil's electricity mix was 88% renewable in 2024, with wind and solar supplying about 24% of total demand, according to new data from state-owned energy agency Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE). From pv magazine Brazil Renewable sources supplied 88. 2% of Brazil's electricity demand in 2024, with wind and solar covering 24% of the total, according to state energy agency EPE. The data comes from the Summary Report of the National Energy Balance 2025, which uses 2024 as its base year. Among key findings on supply and consumption, the report noted that Brazil's micro and mini distributed ...

