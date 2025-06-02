Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has today been named the Official Safety Technology Supplier of the 2025 and 2027 Ryder Cup, professional golf's renowned biennial team competition between the United States and Europe.

Image credit: Motorola Solutions

The company's critical communications and video security technology will be integrated at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, and the 2027 Ryder Cup hosted at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. Overall attendance throughout the event weeks is anticipated to exceed 250,000, representing patrons from over 100 countries.

In collaboration with the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and public safety agencies supporting the competitions, Motorola Solutions' two-way radios will connect event and security operations teams and AI-powered video security cameras across the venues will help keep spectators, staff and athletes safe. Additionally, specialized radios for the U.S. and European Teams will securely enable strategic on-course communications between Captains and their teams.

"A global sporting event like no other requires a safety and security ecosystem like no other," said Jack Molloy, executive vice president and COO, Motorola Solutions. "The Ryder Cup is one of the world's most watched and attended events, so the need to protect and connect everyone in attendance from workers to spectators and teams alike is critical. We look forward to working alongside the Ryder Cup and public safety agencies in protecting this global event."

Motorola Solutions currently provides safety and security technologies to over 100 professional sports and entertainment venues around the world, ranging in size, scale and configuration.

"The PGA of America is proud to stage several of the most prestigious events, not just in golf, but in all of sports," said David Charles, Senior Director, Championships at PGA of America. "We are pleased to partner with Motorola Solutions, leveraging their cutting-edge safety technology to ensure the security of all attendees at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Their expertise will be crucial in providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved in this iconic team event."

"Motorola Solutions has a storied history and an exciting future in Ireland," said Richard Atkinson, Chief Ryder Cup Officer for Ryder Cup Europe. "We look forward to working closely together to develop a comprehensive safety and security technology programme. This will help ensure that the story remains focused on the competition between the teams, and nothing else."

About Motorola Solutions Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

