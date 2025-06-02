Independent research confirms Storyblok's CMS brings joy to marketers who feel miserable on legacy platforms

83% of participants felt joyful while exploring Storyblok

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok, the headless CMS for brands that want to make a bigger, faster market impact, today announced the findings of an independent research project conducted by Sago and IVP Research Labs that measured the joy marketers experience while using Storyblok. The results prove that Storyblok is truly Joyful Headless.

The science behind measuring joy

This global study involved 20 marketers (10 from the US, 5 from the UK, 5 from Germany) who had never used Storyblok, but have experience using legacy CMSs. During a thirty minute session, each of them shared their feelings about their previous CMS experiences, completed a series of content management tasks they had never done before in Storyblok, and shared their feedback.

During the Storyblok exercise, facial coding technology from IVP Research Labs was used through the webcam to identify movement in specific areas of a participant's face and head. These movements were then analyzed and classified as emotional responses.

Bob Granito, Founder & President of IVP Research Labs, said: "Facial coding allows for non-intrusive and natural emotion measurement, as it captures emotional expressions in real time without requiring participants to report their feelings verbally or in writing. This provides more authentic and unbiased insights into emotional responses.

"Facial coding provides high temporal precision, enabling researchers to analyze micro-expressions and subtle changes in facial expressions, which may occur in fractions of a second. For joy to be identified and measured, a participant had to be more than simply satisfied with what they experienced-they had to have a strong, positive reaction."

The joyful results

The research showed that the participants immediately felt joy, which only grew as they spent more time with Storyblok. While it's common to see differences in emotional activity in cross-cultural studies, the participants in this study were unified in experiencing joyful moments throughout the exercise.

55% of the participants experienced joy during the first task as soon as they saw how easy it was to update content. Using AI in the Ideation Room to create content was a high point (60%), along with translating a page into another language with AI (44%). 83% experienced joy when they completed the tasks and explored Storyblok on their own, proving that marketers quickly feel empowered to do whatever they want.

Chelsea Gibbons, VP Research Strategy at Sago, said: "Sago partnered with Storyblok to uncover what marketers in the US, UK, and Germany truly feel about the tool's capabilities. Through our independent research and analysis, marketers shared that they feel empowered by Storyblok's intuitiveness, visualization, and efficiency.

"The AI features in the Ideation Room and the ability to translate the entire webpage to a different language astonished respondents as standout features that are new to the marketplace. Post-research, Storyblok confidently knows that their product sparks joy, delight, and excitement."

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "When we launched our Joyful Headless branding earlier this year, it was based on what we continually hear from our customers, partners, and employees regarding how they feel about Storyblok. But we wanted to take it to the next level. This independent research proves that even those who have never used Storyblok before immediately experience joy when using our CMS.

"The fact that our AI-powered features in Storyblok Labs were a highlight shows that marketers aren't scared of AI-they're excited by it. This provides proof that our new and upcoming features will continue to make Storyblok even more of a joy to use."

