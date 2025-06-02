Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Phenomenex Launches Cutting-Edge 0.15 mm ID Micro LC Columns and Traps for Precision Low-Flow Applications

Ensures Increased Durability and Versatility for High-sensitivity Biomarker Analysis

TORRANCE, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a Danaher Company, a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio at ASMS with the introduction of 0.15 mm ID Micro LC Columns and Micro Traps, specifically designed for low-flow applications. The new core-shell based micro columns are designed to address the daily challenges faced by proteomics, metabolomics, and oligonucleotide characterization scientists, delivering exceptional performance in low-flow applications. Optimized to operate efficiently at flow rates of 1-5 µL/min, these new columns represent a significant advancement compared to traditional microflow columns. The new 0.15 mm ID columns are available in Kinetex 2.6 µmXB-C18, EVO C18, and F5 variants, and Luna Omega 1.7 µm PS-C18 (coming soon), suitable for a variety of reversed-phase applications.

Permitir a los científicos dentro del laboratorio crear un mundo mejor en el exterior. Fabricante líder de HPLC Columns, columnas GC, productos de preparación de muestras y accesorios para cromatografía.

Dr. Tasso Milliotis, Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca, has already experienced the remarkable benefits of these new columns:

"The new 150 x 0.15 mm capillary LC column (Kinetex 2.6 µm XB-C18, 100 Å) delivers remarkable robustness and high separation performance under demanding conditions for high-sensitivity biomarker analysis. Its female connectors on both ends ensure seamless compatibility, making it easy to integrate into any low-flow LC-MS system. Overall, this capillary column combines durability, efficiency, versatility, and has become our standard column for high-sensitivity applications."

To add greater separation power to specific applications, Phenomenex also released new micro and nano traps, featuring integrated fittings for easy installation, ensuring seamless compatibility with a broad range of instrument providers. Extensive phase selectivity options are available to be combined with micro LC columns, bridging the gap between nano and micro flow applications. Designed to provide the best performance for low-dispersion separations, these columns withstand pressure up to 15,000 psi, offering low solvent consumption and increased sensitivity for more robust and precise analyses.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about Micro LC Columns here.

About Phenomenex
Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-launches-cutting-edge-0-15-mm-id-micro-lc-columns-and-traps-for-precision-low-flow-applications-302470029.html

