Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 15:01
1,300 Euro
+6,56 % +0,080
02.06.2025 15:10 Uhr
AB "Akola Group": AB Akola Group presentation during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's traditional event, "CEO Meets Investors"

On June 2, 2025, AB Akola Group's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, shared a slide presentation with the investment community during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's traditional event, "CEO Meets Investors".

Attached: presentation demonstrated during the event.

For more information:

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment

  • Nasdaq Susitikimas su vadovais (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df630cc8-2885-46f5-b7b9-56b74fadf1cb)

