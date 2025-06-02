An industry-first integrated credit management platform delivers end-to-end portfolio visibility, analytics and workflow capabilities for public and private credit professionals

Octus, formerly Reorg, the leading provider of credit intelligence and data, today announced the acquisition of Sky Road, an innovator in credit portfolio management solutions for CLO, MMCLO, ABF, direct lending and other public and private structured credit. This acquisition positions Octus as the first provider to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end credit intelligence, data and document management, combined with comprehensive portfolio management capabilities tailored for today's credit manager.

Sky Road's platform provides specialized capabilities crucial for the credit market, including portfolio monitoring, compliance, trade management (OMS) and optimization. Designed with operational best practices and modern application design, Sky Road enables managers to scale efficiently in a dynamic market. As a unified platform, Octus will further empower clients by embedding breaking news and intelligence, comprehensive financials, market-leading data and FinDoxTM document management directly with Sky Road's credit portfolio management capabilities, eliminating workflow silos across portfolio management, compliance and data management.

"Octus has a long-held vision to be the undisputed credit market leader, bringing our subscribers the intel, data, and workflow capabilities that help them win in the market," says Kent Collier, CEO of Octus. "Now, by integrating the full Sky Road solution set with the Octus platform, we're equipping our clients end-to-end to manage, monitor, and maneuver through the credit market like never before."

"Sky Road's aim has been to transform and elevate the status quo of credit technology," says John Borse, co-founder and CEO of Sky Road. "We are thrilled to be joining the Octus team and pushing the industry to greater levels of innovation, fueled by Octus' market-leading data and AI solutions."

A modern platform inspired through collaboration with leading market experts

The Octus-Sky Road combination offers clients a robust credit portfolio workflow solution. Now, managers will be able to seamlessly act on insights with Sky Road's proprietary trade suggestion models, while monitoring portfolio risks and compliance. Key benefits of the Octus-Sky Road integration include:

Greater portfolio visibility: By streamlining data rooms, compliance and credit portfolio management onto one platform, buy-side professionals gain enhanced confidence, control and operational ease. Integrating Octus' intelligence, data and FinDox TM capabilities with Sky Road's solutions provides full portfolio visibility for better-informed, dynamic decision-making.

By streamlining data rooms, compliance and credit portfolio management onto one platform, buy-side professionals gain enhanced confidence, control and operational ease. Integrating Octus' intelligence, data and FinDox capabilities with Sky Road's solutions provides full portfolio visibility for better-informed, dynamic decision-making. Complete credit workflow ecosystem: Octus now delivers an unmatched ecosystem covering credit research, portfolio management, trading, compliance workflows and middle office operations, unified with market-leading front office credit intelligence and data. This integrated approach provides a full-scope credit management toolset for greater efficiency and risk management.

Octus now delivers an unmatched ecosystem covering credit research, portfolio management, trading, compliance workflows and middle office operations, unified with market-leading front office credit intelligence and data. This integrated approach provides a full-scope credit management toolset for greater efficiency and risk management. Modern technology with embedded AI capabilities: The integrated platform combines Sky Road's modern, efficient architecture and best-in-class optimization technology with Octus' powerful AI engine, offering users exceptional speed, deeper analytical capabilities across datasets, intelligent trade suggestions, and robust risk management tools.

"With the acquisition of Sky Road, Octus is expanding into credit portfolio management a request we have heard repeatedly from our clients who want an integrated data, intelligence, and portfolio management experience," says Tejs Broberg, Global Head of Data at Octus. "We are committed to helping managers focus on their core investing competencies and continue to remove friction from their daily workflows by uniting critical credit portfolio workflow and management into one cohesive solution."

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter Hampton LLP and Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP both served as legal advisers to Octus in this transaction. Confluens Partners and Winston Strawn both served as advisers to Sky Road.

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus, formerly Reorg, is the essential credit intelligence and data provider for the world's leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data, and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how we deliver rigorously verified intelligence at speed and create a complete picture for professionals across the entire credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.

About Sky Road

For nearly two decades, Sky Road has enabled leading investment management firms to solve complex portfolio management challenges and streamline business operations through innovative managed-service solutions. Sky Road's flagship platform, Galaxy, brings modernized technology to the unique demands and nuances of credit portfolio management. Galaxy empowers credit managers to reach an entirely new level of sophistication in the areas of portfolio management, compliance, optimization, credit management and trade processing (OMS). Visit skyroad.com to learn more about how Sky Road is elevating credit management.

