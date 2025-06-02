Partners Group / Key word(s): Personnel

Partners Group hires Chief Investment Strategist for its Private Wealth and Retirement business



02.06.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST





New York, US; 2 June 2025 Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has appointed Anastasia Amoroso as Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist for Private Wealth and Retirement. As Chief Investment Strategist, Anastasia will have responsibility for providing macroeconomic, private markets, and portfolio management insights to wealth advisors and individual investors. She joins Partners Group from iCapital, where she held the role of Chief Investment Strategist for the last four years. Prior to that, she held senior roles in investment strategy and portfolio management at J.P. Morgan and Merrill Lynch. Anastasia will be based in New York and will join Partners Group at the end of June. The Chief Investment Strategist appointment is the latest in a series of key leadership hires intended to support the growth of Partners Group's Private Wealth business, particularly in the US. In February, Phil Shankweiler joined Partners Group as Managing Director and Head of RIA Sales, with responsibility for business development in the US RIA market. Phil, who is based in New York, joined the firm from Starwood Capital Group, where he was Head of RIA and Multi-Family Office Fundraising. Prior to that, he held a series of leadership roles in fundraising at Hartford Funds. Prior to this, Heather Grubbs joined as Managing Director and Global Head of Private Wealth Marketing, based in Denver. Heather's previous roles include Head of Marketing Communications at Global Endowment Management, Managing Director in Marketing at Ares Wealth Management Solutions, and Chief Marketing Officer at Black Creek Group. Prior to that, she held senior marketing roles at Fidelity Investments and Janus Capital Group. Last year was a record fundraising year for Partners Group's evergreen programs, which contributed 39% of new AuM to the firm in 2024. Having launched the private markets industry's first evergreen fund in 2001, today Partners Group is a global leader in evergreen offerings with USD 48 billion in AuM across more than 20 funds. Partners Group launched its flagship Global Value SICAV private equity evergreen strategy in 2007, followed in the US by the first private equity 1940 Act Fund in 2009. Today, the two funds are among the largest of their kind with around USD 25 billion in combined client assets. In September 2024, Partners Group announced a strategic partnership with BlackRock to launch a first-of-its kind model portfolio solution streamlining retail wealth access to private equity, private credit, and real assets. Robert Collins, Partner and Head of US Private Wealth, Partners Group, states: "I am delighted to welcome Anastasia, Phil, and Heather to Partners Group at this exciting time for our Private Wealth business. We have been at the forefront of innovation in this space for more than 20 years, driven by our longstanding commitment to making institutional-quality private markets investments accessible to all investors. With the addressable market anticipated to keep growing, Anastasia, Phil, and Heather all have extremely valuable roles to play in building Partners Group's Private Wealth business." About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1'800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Media relations contact

