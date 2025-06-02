Subaru of America: Subaru Celebrates Ten Years Partnering With the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society To Support Nearly 500,000 Cancer Patients and Families Nationwide

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Automaker provides relief and support through funding, physical donations, and messages of hope

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced a major milestone, marking the tenth consecutive year of partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) as part of its Subaru Loves to Care® initiative. As the largest automotive donor to LLS, Subaru and its retailers are committed to supporting children and families affected by blood cancer, and by the end of 2025, will have helped nearly 500,000 cancer patients nationwide.

The treatment and recovery for blood cancer patients can be long, difficult, and emotionally draining, often leaving individuals feeling isolated and physically weakened. In response, Subaru and its retailers bring warmth and compassion through the delivery of custom heart-shaped blankets, curated care kits, and handwritten messages of hope. These gestures provide valuable relief and reinforce the importance of community support.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "A decade of working together on Subaru Loves to Care has only served to reinforce how meaningful a personal touch can be for those facing cancer. Hand in hand with our retailers and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, we remain committed to delivering warmth, love, and comfort during some of life's most difficult moments. This partnership helps make a difference by reminding cancer patients how many people are rooting for them."

Throughout June, over 630 participating retailers across the country will continue sharing hope by delivering blankets and personal messages to cancer patients in local hospitals. Additionally, 370 of those participating retailers will provide care kits to offer added comfort throughout treatment and recovery. Through these continued efforts, Subaru strengthens its promise to be More Than a Car Company®, one blanket and note at a time.

In addition to donating and delivering blankets, messages of hope, and care kits, participating retailers are also contributing to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Urgent Need Pediatric, Adolescent and Young Adult Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to young blood cancer patients and their families to help with non-medical related expenses, from groceries to transportation, housing and more. Along with these contributions from retailers, Subaru will match donations made through LLS.org during Subaru Loves to Care between June 1 and 30, 2025, up to $100,000 in total.

E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society: "Thoughtful gestures like blankets and handwritten notes from Subaru and its retailers offer real comfort, love, and encouragement during treatment, especially for children. When I think about the number of lives we have touched over the past ten years, it fills my heart to know that so many patients were reminded that they're not alone. That simple act of kindness is one that leaves a lasting effect."

Those looking to write messages of hope for patients in their community are invited to visit their local Subaru retailer. For more information on Subaru Loves to Care, visit subaru.com/care and follow SubaruLovestoCare on social media to see this initiative in action. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit subaru.com/lovepromise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader and innovator in creating a world without blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS is focused on accelerating research, providing free support and services, and advocating for policies to ensure access to quality, affordable care. For more than 75 years, LLS has been helping blood cancer patients live longer, better lives.

To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients can contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

