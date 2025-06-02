Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STACK Construction Technologies: STACK and Accordant Partner to Streamline Construction Workflows From Takeoff to Closeout

New collaboration connects STACK's Takeoff & Estimating platform with Accordant's ERP implementation expertise to support smarter, faster decisions for contractors

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Accordant, a top-tier ERP and technology solutions provider in the U.S. and Canada. This partnership will help contractors bridge the gap between preconstruction and back-office operations, enabling better data flow, fewer errors, and stronger financial outcomes.

By combining STACK's best-in-class Takeoff and Estimating solution with Accordant's expertise in cloud ERP systems like Sage Intacct Construction, the partnership empowers construction firms to create a more connected and efficient project lifecycle - from bidding through budgeting and execution.

"We're proud to partner with Accordant to drive smarter, faster decisions for our customers," said Ray Dezenzo, CEO of STACK. "Construction businesses face immense pressure to improve margins. Together with Accordant, we're delivering seamless, tech-enabled workflows that help our shared customers scale."

Accordant is a leading ERP and enterprise software value-added reseller (VAR) serving more than 5,000 clients across the United States and Canada. With deep experience in the construction sector, Accordant tailors customer ERP systems to meet the unique demands of contractors, helping them reduce rework, improve forecasting, and unlock real-time insights.

"The Accordant team is excited to memorialize our partnership with the STACK team and work to accelerate STACK's market share gains with their compelling suite of cloud-based solutions for takeoff, estimating, and project management," said Reid Sandelands, Co-Managing Partner of Accordant. "We have been impressed by the STACK team and we look forward to collaborating intensely in the pursuit of industry-leading outcomes for our mutual customers".

The collaboration with STACK will enable Accordant customers to seamlessly connect field and office operations, reduce data silos, and eliminate manual handoffs between estimating and finance.

See STACK in action this week at Sage Future June 3-5, 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

###

Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book interviews and for more information about STACK and this release.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

Contact Information

Darcie Burroughs
Content Marketing Specialist
dburroughs@stackct.com
917-254-5122

.

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stack-and-accordant-partner-to-streamline-construction-workflows-1034433

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.