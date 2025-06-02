STACK Construction Technologies: STACK and Accordant Partner to Streamline Construction Workflows From Takeoff to Closeout

New collaboration connects STACK's Takeoff & Estimating platform with Accordant's ERP implementation expertise to support smarter, faster decisions for contractors

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Accordant, a top-tier ERP and technology solutions provider in the U.S. and Canada. This partnership will help contractors bridge the gap between preconstruction and back-office operations, enabling better data flow, fewer errors, and stronger financial outcomes.

By combining STACK's best-in-class Takeoff and Estimating solution with Accordant's expertise in cloud ERP systems like Sage Intacct Construction, the partnership empowers construction firms to create a more connected and efficient project lifecycle - from bidding through budgeting and execution.

"We're proud to partner with Accordant to drive smarter, faster decisions for our customers," said Ray Dezenzo, CEO of STACK. "Construction businesses face immense pressure to improve margins. Together with Accordant, we're delivering seamless, tech-enabled workflows that help our shared customers scale."

Accordant is a leading ERP and enterprise software value-added reseller (VAR) serving more than 5,000 clients across the United States and Canada. With deep experience in the construction sector, Accordant tailors customer ERP systems to meet the unique demands of contractors, helping them reduce rework, improve forecasting, and unlock real-time insights.

"The Accordant team is excited to memorialize our partnership with the STACK team and work to accelerate STACK's market share gains with their compelling suite of cloud-based solutions for takeoff, estimating, and project management," said Reid Sandelands, Co-Managing Partner of Accordant. "We have been impressed by the STACK team and we look forward to collaborating intensely in the pursuit of industry-leading outcomes for our mutual customers".

The collaboration with STACK will enable Accordant customers to seamlessly connect field and office operations, reduce data silos, and eliminate manual handoffs between estimating and finance.

See STACK in action this week at Sage Future June 3-5, 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

###

Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book interviews and for more information about STACK and this release.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stack-and-accordant-partner-to-streamline-construction-workflows-1034433