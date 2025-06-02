Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025 15:54 Uhr
Robo Co-op Partners with AVPN as Japan Market Strategic Partner for USD 15-Million AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific Initiative (First Phase), Supported by Google.org and ADB

TOKYO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo Co-op, a refugee-led cooperative devoted to promoting digital inclusion, is pleased to announce its participation as a Strategic Partner of the first phase of AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific, AVPN's USD 15 million initiative supported by Google.org and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The AI Opportunity Fund seeks to deliver AI-focused workforce development programs across the Asia-Pacific region, with the goal of empowering communities with unmet needs to thrive in the rapidly evolving AI-driven economy.


Objective of the Fund

The AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific aimed at supporting workers across the Asia-Pacific regions who are most affected by workforce transitions driven by AI.

Robo Co-op's Role

Robo Co-op has been selected as the Japan Market Strategic Partner. The organization was highly recognized for its track record in reskilling and promoting remote work using AI, particularly for diverse groups such as single mothers and refugees.

Until December 2026, Robo Co-op will support local training partners in Japan to develop and deliver trainer workshops to the workers and customized curricula tailored to local needs of various worker communities in Japan.

About Robo Co-op

Robo Co-op is a pioneering cooperative founded and led by refugees, dedicated to the digital inclusion of marginalized communities. With a vision to co-create 100,000 job opportunities, Robo Co-op provides group learning and remote work opportunities that build technical skills, resilience, and social capital. Learn more about Robo Co-op from here.

About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 600 funders and resource providers across 33 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead across key pillars and improve the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront. For more information about AVPN and our work, please visit our website and read our latest Annual Review 2023/24.

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries about Robo Co-op and participation in the AI Opportunity Fund
Jintae Kim (Founder / CEO)
Robo Co-op Official Email - info@roboco-op.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700952/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robo-co-op-partners-with-avpn-as-japan-market-strategic-partner-for-usd-15-million-ai-opportunity-fund-asia-pacific-initiative-first-phase-supported-by-googleorg-and-adb-302470749.html

