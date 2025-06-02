WGI Inc.: WGI Acquires Roadway Design Solutions, Expanding Transportation Capabilities in South Florida

The acquisition significantly enhances WGI's transportation capabilities in a vital South Florida market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / WGI, Inc. (WGI), a nationally recognized design and professional services firm, proudly announces its acquisition of all assets of Miami-based Roadway Design Solutions (RDS), a leading civil engineering consulting firm known for its specialized work in transportation design in Florida.

This strategic acquisition highlights WGI's continued dedication to growth and ensures its clients have additional access to a highly responsive and talented WGI team. With the addition of RDS, the firm gains a robust portfolio, all RDS professionals, and an established reputation in transportation design, expanding its capabilities in delivering multi-modal transportation solutions. The move also strengthens WGI's presence in Southeast Florida, a region known for its fast-paced growth and evolving infrastructure needs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Miami-based Roadway Design Solutions to the WGI family," said WGI CEO, David Wantman. "Bringing RDS into the WGI family is a strategic step forward in enhancing our transportation capabilities across a key Florida market.

"Under Ricardo Castro's leadership, RDS earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality highway and interchange design, particularly for FDOT Districts Four and Six," he added. "We're excited to have Ricardo and his team join WGI, and we look forward to expanding our presence and impact across Southeast Florida's transportation sector."

RDS built its name on delivering forward-thinking, cost-effective roadways and interchange design solutions for complex transportation systems. Its client-centric approach and technical excellence have made it a trusted partner across Florida.

Together, the combined team remains uniquely positioned to deliver forward-thinking, comprehensive solutions that enhance safety, mobility, and connectivity across the nation.

"Joining WGI opens an exciting new chapter for our team," said RDS President, Ricardo Castro. "This partnership elevates our ability to serve clients with broader, multidisciplinary resources, and amplifies our shared vision of delivering innovative, community-driven transportation solutions.

"We're thrilled to combine our roadway design expertise with WGI's expansive resources, and I look forward to the next step in our mutual growth as we deliver innovative transportation solutions that positively impact the communities we serve."

The addition of RDS is the latest in a series of strategic moves by WGI to expand its national footprint, technical depth, and expertise. This milestone follows WGI's recent acquisitions, including:

Anston-Greenlees, Inc. (AGI) , a Tampa-based MEP firm (January 2023)

The Atlantic Group , a geospatial and remote sensing leader based in Huntsville, AL (July 2022)

Simpson Engineers and Associates , a Raleigh, NC-based transportation-focused firm (January 2022)

Streamline Technologies, Inc., an Orlando-based hydrologic and hydraulic modeling software firm (January 2022)

As WGI continues its national expansion, the firm remains committed to delivering transformative infrastructure solutions through innovation, technical excellence, and a passion for shaping the future of our built environment. WGI is creatively transforming how our world is envisioned, designed, and experienced.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit http://www.wginc.com/.

