Kaishan Compressor USA: Kaishan USA's KRSV Vacuum Pump Wins 2025 Product of the Year From Plant Engineering Magazine

LOXLEY, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Kaishan USA, a leading manufacturer of industrial air compressors and vacuum systems, is proud to announce that its KRSV oil-flooded rotary screw vacuum pump has been named the 2025 Product of the Year in the Compressors & Compressor Controls category by Plant Engineering magazine.

The Kaishan USA KRSV Oil-Flooded Rotary Screw Vacuum Pump



The Product of the Year program honors new and innovative products that bring significant value to the manufacturing sector. Winners are selected directly by Plant Engineering subscribers - qualified engineers and plant professionals - based on criteria including technological advancement, service to the industry and market impact.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and engineering excellence that went into designing the KRSV," said Henry Phillips, marketing manager at Kaishan USA. "We're thrilled that industry professionals - those who use this equipment every day - recognized it as a standout performer."

Kaishan's KRSV vacuum pumps are fully packaged, plug-and-play units engineered to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and deliver unmatched reliability across demanding industrial applications. Unlike traditional systems with fixed volume ratios, the KRSV utilizes a variable discharge port and a variable speed drive, allowing precise control across varying operating conditions. This breakthrough enables users to optimize performance, enhance system efficiency and reduce energy consumption in applications spanning glass production, ceramics, laboratories, medical facilities, woodworking, printing, and more.

Beating out intense competition from FS-Curtis, FS-Elliott, and Hitachi Global Air Power, the KRSV earned top honors from voters across North America - further cementing Kaishan's role as a leading force in the industrial compressor and vacuum space.

To learn more about the award-winning Kaishan KRSV vacuum pump and how it can improve the performance of your facility, visit https://kaishanusa.com/industrial-vacuum-pumps/.

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA engineers high-performance rotary screw air compressors - built for a better, more efficient future. By directly manufacturing 85% of every unit's content, we maintain complete control over cost, quality and energy efficiency. Our 5-600 horsepower compressors power essential operations across diverse industries.

Headquartered in Loxley, Alabama, our 65,000-square-foot facility houses thousands of finished units and aftermarket parts, ready to ship worldwide. The plant - slated to double in size by September 2025 - reflects our commitment to American manufacturing and our people, including the U.S. military veterans who make up nearly 15% of our workforce.

To learn more, please visit KaishanUSA.com and watch how rotary screw vacuum pumps work here: https://vimeo.com/822113161.

