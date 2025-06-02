Consero Launches Modernized SIMPL Interface, Sets Vision for AI-Powered Finance Platform

Streamlined navigation, Bill Pay, and interactive dashboards arriving to customers on June?3, ?2025, with generative and predictive AI enhancements forthcoming

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Consero Global, the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced major user interface (UI) enhancements to SIMPL®, its cloud-based finance and accounting platform. The new release pairs intuitive navigation with streamlined workflows that help finance teams turn raw data into action in seconds.

"Great software should feel invisible so finance leaders can focus on decisions, not clicks," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "The new SIMPL interface keeps the robust controls our clients trust, but packages them in a cleaner, faster experience that makes day-to-day work easier and more engaging."

Highlights of the June 3 UI release include:

Dynamic Landing Page: A fixed banner surfaces up to ten real-time To-Dos and Notices (approve bills, review published financials, release payments) the moment users log in.

Streamlined Bill Pay: Mirrors the natural flow AP teams expect, so teams can pay suppliers quickly and reduce error risk.

Interactive Financial Reporting: Visual enhancements for dashboards and graphs make critical financial insights more impactful, ideal for board decks and investor updates, with no extra formatting needed.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications: The Approvals & Payments menu highlights pending tasks and displays live counts; alert colors dynamically update, ensuring immediate visibility when signatures are holding up payments.

Direct and Faster Support: Quick-action links like "Submit a Request" and "Urgent After-Hours" are easily accessible and seamlessly integrate with Vision Helpdesk, streamlining support and significantly reducing response times.

"These adjustments translate into hours saved weekly across hundreds of interactions," noted Danny Kemp, Consero's Director of Product. "Our customers rely on SIMPL to manage millions in weekly cash flow, and every second counts."

While the new SIMPL UI will be available on June 3rd, 2025 to current Consero clients, Consero is simultaneously building advanced AI capabilities into the robust SIMPL platform to go beyond historical reporting and unlock forward-looking financial intelligence.

From the forthcoming capabilities, Consero clients will gain:

Predictive Modeling & Scenario Analysis: To anticipate future performance, assess risks, and plan proactively.

Generative AI Chat: To redefine data interaction, ask complex financial questions in natural language and receive instant, contextual answers paired with visual insights.

The next-generation experience of SIMPL will bring the power of a financial analyst and a data scientist into one seamless, conversational platform-purpose-built to help businesses move faster, make smarter decisions, and stay ahead of the curve.

Consero will share more details on the AI roadmap, including target release dates, in the coming months. These AI capabilities are not part of the June?3 UI launch.

To explore the new experience or schedule a personalized walkthrough, contact your Consero VP of Finance or visit conseroglobal.com/request-a-consultation.

About Consero Global

Consero Global disrupts how Investment Managers and PE/VC-backed software, professional services, healthcare firms, and nonprofit organizations build and scale their finance departments. Consero's Finance as a Service combines AI-enabled technology, processes, and people that deliver precise financial visibility, operational scalability, and a lower, more predictable cost structure. Learn more at conseroglobal.com.

