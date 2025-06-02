CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Unveils FinOps+ - Intelligence Driving Impact

Revolutionizing Cloud Financial Governance for a New Era of Digital Accountability and Innovation

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / CoreStack, the global leader in AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance, today announced the official launch of FinOps+ , a transformational financial governance platform designed to redefine how enterprises and partners manage, optimize, and monetize their cloud investments. By combining intelligent automation, financial transparency, and strategic control, FinOps+ turns cloud complexity into competitive advantage.

CoreStack FinOps+ Capabilities Fully embracing the FinOps Foundation Framework

As cloud investments surge-projected to exceed $1 trillion globally by 2030-organizations face a pivotal challenge: achieving financial accountability without sacrificing innovation. FinOps+ addresses this challenge head-on , equipping CIOs, CFOs, and cloud leaders with AI-native tools to govern cloud spend dynamically, drive operational efficiency, and align IT investments to strategic business outcomes.

" With FinOps+, we're not just managing cloud costs-we're transforming cloud finance into a strategic force multiplier. This platform empowers CIOs and CFOs to govern with precision, innovate without waste, and link every dollar of cloud spend directly to business value."

- Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO, CoreStack

Comprehensive Intelligence Across the FinOps Lifecycle

Built on the FinOps Foundation framework and aligned with FOCUS standards , CoreStack FinOps+ delivers full-lifecycle financial governance across all FinOps lifecycle phases, domains and capabilities:

INFORM - Business-aware dashboards, real-time unit-level views, and AI-powered anomaly detection turn raw data into actionable intelligence.

OPTIMIZE - AI identifies waste, enables rightsizing, and produces seasonality-aware forecasts, ensuring agility without budget surprises.

OPERATE - Automated chargeback/showback, policy-integrated workflows, and multi-tier governance models empower scale with precision.

Tailored for Enterprise Resilience and Partner Growth

FinOps+ is purpose-built and future-ready for tomorrow's AI infused multi-cloud world:

Enterprises gain unified cost visibility across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and SaaS-plus insight into emerging AI workloads including OpenAI, Bedrock, and Azure AI-to govern innovation spend with confidence.

Partners benefit from multi-tenant management, margin optimization, automated rerating, and FinOps-as-a-Service enablement-allowing them to scale revenue without expanding overhead.

" CoreStack FinOps+ gave us powerful visibility and cost control across our cloud landscape. We've reduced onboarding time by 70%, eliminated waste, and created entirely new revenue opportunities through FinOps-as-a-Service."

- Anthony Bonetti, Cloud Program Manager, ConRes

Discover the Future of Financial Cloud Governance

Explore how CoreStack FinOps+ can transform your cloud financial operations at:

https://www.corestack.io/solutions/finops

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-unveils-finops-intelligence-driving-impact-1034120