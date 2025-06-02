HonorBridge Celebrates 40 Years With Fifth Straight Best Employer Win

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / HonorBridge, North Carolina's largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 Best Employer in North Carolina by Business North Carolina Magazine, marking its fifth consecutive year receiving this recognition. The honor comes during a landmark year as HonorBridge celebrates its 40th anniversary of saving and healing lives across the state.?

With offices in Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, and Greenville, HonorBridge serves as the vital link between selfless donors and the recipients whose lives are transformed by their gifts. The Best Employer award reflects HonorBridge's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of purpose, inclusivity, and respect.?

"Receiving this recognition for the fifth year in a row, and during our 40th anniversary, makes this moment especially meaningful," said Danielle Bumarch, JD, RN, President & CEO of HonorBridge. "Our staff face incredibly emotional and complex work with unmatched compassion and professionalism. We work hard to ensure they feel supported, valued, and inspired, because their work saves lives every single day."?

The Best Employer designation is based on a thorough evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and employee feedback. It highlights organizations that prioritize well-being, inclusion, and engagement across all levels.?

Since its founding in 1985, HonorBridge has grown into one of the Southeast's most respected organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The 40th anniversary is not only a celebration of decades of service, but also a recommitment to our mission: building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.

To learn more about HonorBridge and how to sign up as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, visit www.honorbridge.org .

About HonorBridge:?

HonorBridge is the federally designated, not-for-profit organ donation and tissue recovery organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina, along with Pittsylvania County in Virginia. With offices in Chapel Hill, Greenville, and Winston-Salem, HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, almost 4,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants and nationally, over 100,000 people are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 1-800-200-2672.?

Contact Information:

Dena Daw

Media Relations Content Writer

ddaw@honorbridge.org

9192590716

Chuck Heald

Director of Advocacy & Marketing

cheald@honorbridge.org

9192261237

SOURCE: HonorBridge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/honorbridge-celebrates-40-years-with-fifth-straight-best-employer-win-1034424