Milestone places STOKR among the world's top real-world asset (RWA) platforms, as firm scales tokenization infrastructure, welcomes new strategic hires and expands institutional footprint

STOKR, the European tokenization platform for financial assets, has surpassed US$1 billion in tokenized asset volume, marking a breakthrough moment for real-world assets (RWAs) and reinforcing Bitcoin's role as the foundation for modern financial infrastructure.

First announced last week at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, the milestone highlights STOKR's leadership in delivering compliant, blockchain-based investment products-particularly those built on the Liquid Network, Bitcoin's most resilient sidechain, purpose-built for institutional-grade confidentiality, scalability and settlement efficiency.

"Crossing the US$1 billion mark is a powerful validation of our long-term vision of Bitcoin being not just sound money but the foundation of new and improved capital markets," said Arnab Naskar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of STOKR. "As a US$2 trillion network, Bitcoin is more than ready to support hundreds of billions in institutional-grade capital market products. With the right assets and compliant tokenization frameworks in place, this milestone is just the start. Our sights are already set on US$10 billion-and we're picking up speed."

BMN2 Ranks as Second-Largest RWA Globally

STOKR's billion-dollar milestone was driven by a broad suite of tokenized securities, including equity, debt, fund units and products anchored in Bitcoin infrastructure. Among the top performers is the Blockstream Mining Note 2 (BMN2), issued by Blockstream Mining, which now ranks as the second-largest RWA by volume globally, valued at US$790 million as of May 12, 2025.

BMN2 follows the success of BMN1, which matured in July 2024 with a record 1,212 BTC payout, delivering up to 103% cash-on-cash return-one of the highest in RWA history.

STOKR is also at the forefront of fixed-income miner financing, having originated over US$400 million in hashrate-backed debt products to date. These offerings enable miners to raise capital using future hashrate as collateral, expanding the use of Bitcoin infrastructure as a productive financial layer and attracting increasing interest from professional investors.

Institutional Strategy Accelerates with Key Appointments

As demand for compliant tokenized assets grows, STOKR has appointed Federico Demicheli as Director of Institutional Partnerships and Egor Sukhanov as Head of Product for its API-driven Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform.

Federico Demicheli, a former investment banker with years of experience at Barclays and UBS, will lead strategic partnerships with asset managers and financial institutions. Egor Sukhanov, who spent over seven years at Solarisbank, will oversee the development of STOKR's TaaS infrastructure to support scalable issuance and investor onboarding for institutional clients.

Post-Funding Growth Positions STOKR for Next Phase of Expansion

Following a successful US$7.4 million funding round in 2024 led by Fulgur Ventures, STOKR has significantly expanded its operations, adding new product lines, nurturing strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Blockstream and Medad Holding, as well as creating one of Europe's first corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

With over US$1 billion in tokenized assets, STOKR is now scaling Bitcoin's capital markets stack-spanning tokenized funds, equities, bonds, and real-world asset-backed products.

To learn more about STOKR or to explore investment opportunities, please visit stokr.io

About STOKR

STOKR is at the forefront of transforming capital markets for the digital era. As a leading digital investment platform, STOKR helps asset managers, fund managers, and issuers to tokenize and manage a diverse range of financial assets. STOKR operates across two core business lines: a full-service, end-to-end tokenization solution for issuers seeking comprehensive support in structuring, launching, and managing full life-cycle of tokenized securities; and an API-first solution (Tokenization-as-a-Service, or TaaS) designed for financial institutions and regulated issuers looking to integrate tokenization directly into their own systems.

In 2025, STOKR surpassed US$1 billion in total tokenized asset volume, reinforcing its leadership in the real-world asset (RWA) space and its pivotal role in reinforcing Bitcoin's role as the foundation for modern financial infrastructure.

With over six years of experience in the tokenization space, STOKR merges cutting-edge technology with regulatory robustness to support the institutional shift toward digital assets. As a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg, STOKR is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, ensuring a reliable and trustworthy platform for all stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602283100/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Alex Farmer

alex@carvedblockpr.com