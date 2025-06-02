Anzeige
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025
Aerospace Marketing Group: DTX Group Debuts as Global Force, Powered by Strategic Vision and Independence Under Hussein Lookmanjee's Leadership

Backed by years of preparation and a clear global strategy, DTX Group launches to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and reshape the international aviation maintenance landscape.

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTX Group proudly announces its official launch, marking a strategic evolution in the global aerospace sector. This milestone coincides with Hussein Lookmanjee's full divestment from Drayton Aerospace, with his remaining equity acquired by Lion Capital. This move enables Lookmanjee to fully commit his efforts and resources to the international growth and leadership of DTX Group.

DTX Group logo

In 2019, Drayton Aerospace defined two parallel strategic paths: a regional focused business led by local management, and an international division under the leadership of Hussein Lookmanjee. Recognizing Lookmanjee's strengths in launching greenfield operations, the board tasked him with leading international operations, while localizing leadership of its China operations by appointing Mr. Hong Qi Ye as the China President, in 2020 and later in 2021, Mr. Steven Young as CEO of Drayton Aerospace.

Importantly, while Lion Capital has assumed the controlling interest of Drayton Aerospace's China-based operations; along with eight other Chinese partners, all non-China Drayton entities-including the Brazil-based MRO companies and global support units-are now part of the DTX Group and remain under the sole ownership of Hussein Lookmanjee. This structural realignment reflects the differing strategic priorities between the China-focused shareholders and the internationally driven DTX team.

Over the last six years, Lookmanjee and his senior team have built a strong global platform-opening new maintenance facilities, launching a parts distribution business, and expanding into key markets such as South America and the Middle East. Under his leadership Drayton Aerospace has become a leading independent player in the civil, freight aviation MRO markets.

"Now is the right time for this transition," said Hussein Lookmanjee. "DTX Group has evolved into a globally competitive business that merits dedicated focus. This move enables us to pursue our original international vision with greater clarity and autonomy. We plan to fully invest the proceeds from the Drayton divestment into strategic growth opportunities, including three exciting acquisitions slated for completion before year's end."

Although DTX Group's international strategy experienced temporary delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, momentum has since resumed. Formally established in September 2024, DTX Group is headquartered in the Middle East, with its parts trading business operating in the United States and two MRO facilities located in Brazil. The Group is on track to launch a new MRO facility in the Middle East by Q3 2025. with additional expansion targeted across Africa and Europe.

DTX Group will now operate independently to pursue global growth opportunities. Its international team-assembled and refined over several years-has been fully integrated into the organization and is well-positioned to lead the next phase of development with a clear and focused strategic vision.

For more information, please visit:

www.dtx.aero

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699160/DTX_Group_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dtx-group-debuts-as-global-force-powered-by-strategic-vision-and-independence-under-hussein-lookmanjees-leadership-302468902.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
