Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
What are Akuvox's Latest Offerings that Cement its Leadership in Smart Intercoms?

XIAMEN, China, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox, a leader in smart intercom and smart home solutions, proudly announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: X937 Surveillance + Intercom AI Monitor and the X910 Single-Button Package Detection Door Phone. The launch of the two new models marks one step forward for Akuvox in secure communication and surveillance, delivering seamless integration, advanced functionality, and unparalleled user experience for residential and commercial applications.

Akuvox Unveils X937 Surveillance + Intercom AI Monitor, X910 Single-Button Package Detection Door Phone

Akuvox X937 Surveillance + Intercom AI Monitor

The Akuvox X937, a 15.6-inch indoor monitor running Android 14, is the first to unify surveillance, smart intercom, and an LLM-powered voice assistant. Key features include:

  • Unified Command Hub: Displays up to 25 live camera feeds from NVRs connected via HDMI input or LAN auto-detection, manages video calls, and controls door access through an intuitive interface.
  • AI Voice Assistant: Powered by a large language model, the AI voice assistant interprets natural speech to control the X937, third-party systems, or smart home devices.
  • Google-Certified Flexibility: GMS certification enables access to millions of Google Play apps, transforming the X937 into a versatile hub for streaming, cooking, or music.

Akuvox X910 Single-Button Package Detection Door Phone

The Akuvox X910 is a compact, single-button intercom tailored for upscale single-family homes. Its standout features include:

  • Real-Time Parcel Tracking: Continuous monitoring with instant notifications via the Akuvox SmartPlus app or indoor monitors ensures package security.
  • Dual Camera System: 5MP HDR main camera (150°H/116°V) and 2MP secondary camera deliver 2K video, eliminating blind spots in any lighting.
  • Versatile Smart Access: Supports BLE, QR codes, NFC, RFID, and app-based remote unlocking for secure, tailored entry.

Akuvox Smart Intercom: One Step Forward

These products mark a shift toward integrated, AI-driven advanced security for high-end markets. The Akuvox X937's fusion of surveillance, intercom, and natural language processing sets a new benchmark for indoor monitors, while the Akuvox X910 redefines door phones by combining access control with proactive monitoring. Together, they deliver smart, scalable solutions for the high-end market.

"Akuvox's X937 and X910 empower users with intuitive, secure technology," said Will Chen, GM of Akuvox. "These devices adapt to modern lifestyles, offering precision, reliability, and elegance to transform how we interact with our spaces."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699875/Akuvox_Unveils_X937_Surveillance___Intercom_AI_Monitor_X910_Single_Button.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/what-are-akuvoxs-latest-offerings-that-cement-its-leadership-in-smart-intercoms-302470182.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
