AECI Limited - Appointment of a permanent Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

AECI LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the announcement published on SENS on Monday, 23 December 2024 which, inter alia, advised of the appointment of Mr Ian Kramer as the acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AECI with effect from 31 December 2024, for a period of six months.

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of AECI (Board) is pleased to advise that Mr Kramer has been appointed as the permanent CFO and as an executive director of the Company with effect from Monday, 2 June 2025.

The Board extends its congratulations to Mr Kramer and looks forward to his continued contribution to the Group.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 June 2025

