Endpoint Security Market worth $38.28 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endpoint Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.46 billion in 2025 to USD 38.28 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endpoint Security Market"

469 - Tables

61 - Figures

339 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29081235

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By Offering, Enforcement Point, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Endpoint Security Market include Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), Xcitium (US), Optiv (US), Deep Instinct (US), Securden (India), Morphisec (Israel), Coro (US), IBM (US), Trend Micro (Japan), SentinelOne (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Elastic (US), Cybereason (US), Vipre Security (US), Acronis (Switzerland), VMware (US), Blackberry (Canada), ESET (Slovakia), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), Mission Secure (US), runZero (US), SIGA OT Solutions (US), Sectrio (US), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), and Opswat (US)

Many organizations, particularly small and mid-sized enterprises or those with limited internal cybersecurity resources, are increasingly partnering with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to handle their endpoint security needs. MSSPs offer 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management tailored to diverse endpoint environments. This approach not only helps organizations scale security operations cost-effectively but also ensures quicker response times and access to specialized expertise without maintaining an in-house SOC. The shift toward MSSP-driven models is accelerating as threats become more sophisticated and staffing shortages in cybersecurity persist.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=29081235

Based on offering, the solutions segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Endpoint security tools consist of antivirus/antimalware for threat protection, patch management for vulnerabilities to repair, web content filtering for blocking malicious URLs, and firewalls for network traffic control. Sophisticated solutions such as EDR, MDM, device control, authentication, endpoint encryption, and configuration management enhance security by protecting data, controlling access, and enforcing security policies across all endpoints. These solutions complement each other to deliver visibility, threat detection in real-time, and automated response, assisting organizations in guarding against both internal and external threats. With remote work and mobile device adoption on the rise, end-to-end endpoint security is essential to ensuring enterprise security posture.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud-based endpoint security refers to security solutions that are delivered in the cloud to protect devices such as laptops, desktops, and mobile phones against cyber threats. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions are much different than traditional on-premises systems and include real-time protection, angle threat intelligence updates, and centralized control through a web-based dashboard. Security teams can monitor, manage, and respond to threats across all endpoints from virtually anywhere. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions generally provide antivirus and antimalware, endpoint detection and response, encryption, and the ability to enforce policies, all of which are remotely updated via the cloud. With growth in remote work and distributed IT environments, cloud-based endpoint security provides scalability, faster deployment, reduced maintenance, and enhances visibility of devices, thereby making it a flexible and efficient security solution for larger and modern-day enterprises.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=29081235

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the 2025 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, IBM reported that the Asia Pacific region experienced the greatest volume of cyberattacks (34%) out of all the data collected in 2024. To counter adversaries, governments are continuing to roll out programs similar to Australia's USD 1.6 billion contribution to its 2023 Cyber Security Strategy, and the rapid transformation fueled by IoT capabilities and the growth of cloud computing has expanded the attack surface. In addition, the need for user endpoint security is greater than ever, and the incorporation of AI and machine learning into security solutions by vendors will only enhance detection and response capabilities against adversaries. Furthermore, strategic partners like CrowdStrike, McAfee, and other regional partners are expanding the availability of endpoint security solutions across the region. Finally, the Asia Pacific region has become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets as organizations continue to prioritize work-from-home capabilities, due to its rapid deployment of cloud computing, and as the need for more scalable and agile endpoint user security solutions increases.

Top Key Companies in Endpoint Security Market:

Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), Xcitium (US), Optiv (US), Deep Instinct (US), Securden (India), Morphisec (Israel), Coro (US), IBM (US), Trend Micro (Japan), SentinelOne (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Elastic (US), Cybereason (US), Vipre Security (US), Acronis (Switzerland), VMware (US), Blackberry (Canada), ESET (Slovakia), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), and Kaspersky (Russia) are the key players and other players in the Endpoint Security Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Anti-Money Laundering Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Forensics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Security Service Edge Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Supply Chain Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Data Diode Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Endpoint Security Companies and Endpoint Security Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endpoint-security-market-worth-38-28-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302470485.html