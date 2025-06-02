Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Liquidation Update

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Liquidation Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

02 June 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (in Members Voluntary Liquidation)

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Liquidation Update

Further to the liquidation of the Company on 26 March 2025 and the announcement on 29 May 2025 in respect of the second cash distribution to Shareholders of the Company of 51 pence per share, the Company's Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets, has advised that the second cash distribution will be paid by cheque only. Cheques will be issued to shareholders by First Class post on 4 June 2025.

Should shareholders not receive their cheque within 7 business days of 4 June 2025, or require cheques to be reissued, shareholders are recommended to call MUFG Corporate Markets on 0371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that MUFG Corporate Markets cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Joint Liquidators:

Derek Hyslop and

Richard Barker

Ernst & Young LLP

1 More London Place

London SE1 2AF

Enquiries: MHN@parthenon.ey.com


